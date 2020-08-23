MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Midseason Evaluations for 6 Former Indiana Players in Majors

This shortened and condensed Major League Baseball season is flying by, basically half-over already for most of the teams in the mad dash to make the expanded 16-team playoffs.

There are currently six former Indiana baseball players in the majors, which has never happened before. They've all had varying degrees of success so far this season, and now that we're at the halfway point, this is a good time to review what they've done so far this season, and what's up for the rest of the way with them and their teams.

The regular season, which started on July 23, will conclude on Sept. 27. The goal was to play 60 games this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several cancellations thus far for several teams.

Here's our midseason evaluation for all six former Hoosiers in the Pros:

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

The season thus far: Schwarber has played in all 26 games for the Cubs, mostly in left field, which is something of a surprise because he seemed like the obvious choice to be the Cubs' designated hitter most every day. He's hitting .217 on the season, and has been struggling of late, He's only 3-for-20 in his last six games (.150 average), and has had only one multi-hit game all season. He has four home runs and 10 RBIs, but has struck out a whopping 36 times, the fourth-highest total in all of baseball.



Schwarber has played in all 26 games for the Cubs, mostly in left field, which is something of a surprise because he seemed like the obvious choice to be the Cubs' designated hitter most every day. He's hitting .217 on the season, and has been struggling of late, He's only 3-for-20 in his last six games (.150 average), and has had only one multi-hit game all season. He has four home runs and 10 RBIs, but has struck out a whopping 36 times, the fourth-highest total in all of baseball. Saturday's results: Schwarber was 1-for-4 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He a single, and struck out once and grounded into a double play.

Schwarber was 1-for-4 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He a single, and struck out once and grounded into a double play. Team outlook: Even though the Cubs have struggled of late, losing seven of their past 10 games, they are still 16-10 overall and have a three-game lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. They are the only team in the division with a winning record.

Even though the Cubs have struggled of late, losing seven of their past 10 games, they are still 16-10 overall and have a three-game lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. They are the only team in the division with a winning record. Next game: The Cubs and White Sox play again on Sunday, starting at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber has hit four home runs so far this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs

The season thus far: Phegley is the Cubs' third catcher, so he doesn't see much playing time and he's yet to get in a groove. He's hitting just .067, with only one hit in 15 at bats, a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 19.



Phegley is the Cubs' third catcher, so he doesn't see much playing time and he's yet to get in a groove. He's hitting just .067, with only one hit in 15 at bats, a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 19. Saturday's results: Phegley pinch-hit in the seventh inning of the Cubs' loss, and grounded out in his only plate appearance.

Phegley pinch-hit in the seventh inning of the Cubs' loss, and grounded out in his only plate appearance. Team outlook: See above.

See above. Next game: The Cubs and White Sox play again on Sunday, starting at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants

The season thus far: Dickerson has played in 24 of the Giants' 29 games, mostly in left field. He's 14-for-67 at the plate — a .209 average — with a double, triple, two home runs and nine RBIs. He's a career .258 hitter, so these numbers are a big dip for him.



Dickerson has played in 24 of the Giants' 29 games, mostly in left field. He's 14-for-67 at the plate — a .209 average — with a double, triple, two home runs and nine RBIs. He's a career .258 hitter, so these numbers are a big dip for him. Saturday's results: Dickerson was 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in the Giants' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dickerson was 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in the Giants' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Team outlook: The Giants are 13-16 this season, and in last place in the National League West. But they've been very hot lately, winning five games in a row in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season for San Francisco.

The Giants are 13-16 this season, and in last place in the National League West. But they've been very hot lately, winning five games in a row in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season for San Francisco. Next game: The Giants and the Diamondbacks play again on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Alex Dickerson is hitting just .209 for the Giants. (USA TODAY Sports)

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants

The season thus far: Baragar, a rookie left-handed relief pitcher, has appeared in 11 games for the Giants, all out of the bullpen. He has pitched 11 1/3 innings and has a 7.94 ERA. He had a bad stretch in the middle of his season, allowing eight earned runs in two innings over three appearances, but he's been very good otherwise. He's been especially good lately, pitching three perfect innings in his last three appearances. The rebuilding Giants have high hopes for Baragar going forward.



Baragar, a rookie left-handed relief pitcher, has appeared in 11 games for the Giants, all out of the bullpen. He has pitched 11 1/3 innings and has a 7.94 ERA. He had a bad stretch in the middle of his season, allowing eight earned runs in two innings over three appearances, but he's been very good otherwise. He's been especially good lately, pitching three perfect innings in his last three appearances. The rebuilding Giants have high hopes for Baragar going forward. Saturday's results: Baragar didn't pitch in the Giants' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. They didn't need him out of the bullpen because Tyler Anderson pitched a complete game.

Baragar didn't pitch in the Giants' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. They didn't need him out of the bullpen because Tyler Anderson pitched a complete game. Team outlook: See above

See above Next game: The Giants and the Diamondbacks play again on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox

The season thus far: Hart started the shortened season in the minors, but got called up on Aug. 13. He's made two starts thus far, against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and has struggled with his control. He has pitched 5 2/3 innings, but has seven walks and an 11.12 ERA. Hart wins and loses with his control, and with the Red Sox struggling, they will likely be patient with him going forward.



Hart started the shortened season in the minors, but got called up on Aug. 13. He's made two starts thus far, against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and has struggled with his control. He has pitched 5 2/3 innings, but has seven walks and an 11.12 ERA. Hart wins and loses with his control, and with the Red Sox struggling, they will likely be patient with him going forward. Saturday's results: Hart did not pitch on Saturday in the Boston's 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He is scheduled to pitch again on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hart did not pitch on Saturday in the Boston's 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He is scheduled to pitch again on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Team outlook: Boston is 9-19 and in last place in the American League East. They have the worst record in the AL, along with the Los Angeles Angels, and their pitching has been horrible.

Boston is 9-19 and in last place in the American League East. They have the worst record in the AL, along with the Los Angeles Angels, and their pitching has been horrible. Next game: The Red Sox play the Orioles again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Kyle Hart has made two starts thus far for the Boston Red Sox. (USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays

The season thus far: Slegers was called up in August to fill a void in the Rays' injury-depleted bullpen. The Rays at times use "openers,'' bullpen guys to start games and Slegers did that on Saturday. He was great, pitching four hitless innings. He's now pitched eight innings and has a 5.63 ERA, but all five runs that he gave up came in one inning, and he's been perfect otherwise.



Slegers was called up in August to fill a void in the Rays' injury-depleted bullpen. The Rays at times use "openers,'' bullpen guys to start games and Slegers did that on Saturday. He was great, pitching four hitless innings. He's now pitched eight innings and has a 5.63 ERA, but all five runs that he gave up came in one inning, and he's been perfect otherwise. Saturday's results: The Rays won 2-1 in 10 innings. Here's what Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said about Slegers' start.

Team outlook: The Rays are 18-10 on the season and in first place in the American League East, leading the New York Yankees by a half-game. They have been on a tear lately, winning 12 of 14.

The Rays are 18-10 on the season and in first place in the American League East, leading the New York Yankees by a half-game. They have been on a tear lately, winning 12 of 14. Next game: The Rays play Toronto again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The game is nationally televised on TBS.