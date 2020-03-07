Offense Powers Indiana Baseball to 9-2 Win Over San Diego

HoosiersNow
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After run-ruling Purdue on Wednesday, Indiana’s offense didn’t slow down in the first game of the team’s doubleheader against San Diego on Saturday. The Hoosiers continued to showcase their offensive power as they smacked six extra-base hits against the Toreros en route to a 9-2 win.

Indiana’s bats got off to a hot start while junior Elijah Dunham slapped a single through the infield into left field for an RBI, scoring sophomore Grant Richardson to tie the game in the opening frame.

The Hoosiers would bust the game open in the fourth inning.

Following a leadoff walk to senior Jordan Fucci, junior Cooper Trinkle ripped a double just inside the left-field line for an RBI, taking a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, junior Drew Ashley lined another hard-hit ball into left field, scoring two more runs as the Hoosiers grabbed a commanding lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Indiana’s weekend pitching continued to outperform preseason expectations as the team only needed to use one arm out of the bullpen. Indiana’s starter, sophomore Gabe Bierman had his third strong performance in a row allowing just one earned run, five hits, striking out five batters all in 6.1 innings of work.

Bierman once again had his off-speed pitches working, as he nibbled along the outside of the strike zone, forcing the San Diego batters to swing through pitches. The righty was able to work out of trouble in the middle innings with a few key double plays, maintaining the Hoosiers’ lead, paving the way for senior Braden Scott to earn the five-out save.

Indiana will look to sweep the day as they take will play game two of the doubleheader this afternoon.

Rapid Reaction: Hoosiers Let Lead Slip Away Again, Fall to Wisconsin

Indiana wanted to send its seniors out on a high note, but another late collapse doomed the Hoosiers in a home loss to Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Ask the Perfect Question, Get the Perfect Answer from Devonte Green

It was Devonte Green's final pregame interview of his career at Indiana, so it had to be asked. The question was spot on, and the reaction was downright perfect.

Tom Brew

Leal, Bloomington South Advance to Sectional Final; Galloway, Lander win, too

No. 1-ranked Panthers remain unbeaten with a 59-49 win over pesky Columbus North.

Tom Brew

GameDay Preview: Indiana Baseball Looks to Continue Hot Start to the Season against San Diego

Following a 17-2 win over Purdue, the Hoosiers host their first weekend series of the season.

Caleb Coffman

Sectionals Resume Friday Night for Galloway, Leal and Lander

Indiana signees Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway and recent commit Khristian Lander all get back to work on Friday night in Class 4A sectional semifinals around the state.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Patience Pays Off For Miller With Indiana's Starters

After three weeks of wondering what was going on with Joey Brunk, the Hoosiers' forward had a huge game Wednesday in the win over Minnesota.

Tom Brew

Bob Knight Returns to Ohio State as 1960 Champions Are Honored

Bob Knight, Indiana's legendary basketball coach, won his first national championship as a player 60 years ago at Ohio State. His teammates were all honored Thursday night in Columbus.

Tom Brew

Weather Forces Cancellation of Indiana's Friday Baseball Game

Cold weather means no game on Friday between Indiana and San Diego. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

Tom Brew

Hoosiers Keep NCAA Hopes Alive With Big Win over Minnesota

With all margins for error erased in the past week, Indiana really needed a win Wednesday night, and got it with a 72-67 win over Minnesota.

Tom Brew

What Minnesota's Richard Pitino Said After Loss to Indiana

Minnesota kept it close with Indiana on Wednesday, but couldn't quite get over the hump down the stretch.

Tom Brew