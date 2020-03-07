Offense Powers Indiana Baseball to 9-2 Win Over San Diego

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After run-ruling Purdue on Wednesday, Indiana’s offense didn’t slow down in the first game of the team’s doubleheader against San Diego on Saturday. The Hoosiers continued to showcase their offensive power as they smacked six extra-base hits against the Toreros en route to a 9-2 win.

Indiana’s bats got off to a hot start while junior Elijah Dunham slapped a single through the infield into left field for an RBI, scoring sophomore Grant Richardson to tie the game in the opening frame.

The Hoosiers would bust the game open in the fourth inning.

Following a leadoff walk to senior Jordan Fucci, junior Cooper Trinkle ripped a double just inside the left-field line for an RBI, taking a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, junior Drew Ashley lined another hard-hit ball into left field, scoring two more runs as the Hoosiers grabbed a commanding lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Indiana’s weekend pitching continued to outperform preseason expectations as the team only needed to use one arm out of the bullpen. Indiana’s starter, sophomore Gabe Bierman had his third strong performance in a row allowing just one earned run, five hits, striking out five batters all in 6.1 innings of work.

Bierman once again had his off-speed pitches working, as he nibbled along the outside of the strike zone, forcing the San Diego batters to swing through pitches. The righty was able to work out of trouble in the middle innings with a few key double plays, maintaining the Hoosiers’ lead, paving the way for senior Braden Scott to earn the five-out save.

Indiana will look to sweep the day as they take will play game two of the doubleheader this afternoon.

