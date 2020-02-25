Indiana Baseball's Elijah Dunham Named Big Ten Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second straight week, a Hoosiers was named Big Ten Player of the Week, this time outfielder Elijah Dunham.

Over the weekend, Dunham was unstoppable while leading Indiana to three wins over UT Martin, No. 30 South Alabama and Siena.

The junior batted seven-for-11 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, four runs and four walks on the weekend to pace the Hoosiers’ offense. Through the first two weeks of the season, Dunham holds a .476 batting average and a .621 on-base percentage, both of which lead the team.

In the matchup against South Alabama, Dunham went a perfect three-for-three from the plate while also drawing a walk and coming around to score.

Dunham will look to continue his fast start to the season as Indiana takes on Butler on Wednesday before facing off No. 16 East Carolina, High Point and No. 15 Ole Miss in Greenville, NC, this weekend

