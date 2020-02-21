Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Prepared for Big Weekend in Alabama

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana continues to start its 2020 season on the road as the team takes another trip down south, this time to Mobile, Ala., for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a challenging opening weekend against No. 11 LSU in which the team dropped the series 2-1, winning the series finale 7-2 over the Tigers after dropping the first two games. Indiana showcased its youth, as 10 players made their debut in the first game of the series last Friday.

Here are the particulars on the series in Mobile:

Who/When: Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) vs. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (2-2), 2 p.m. ET Friday; Indiana vs. No. 30 South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) Noon ET Saturday, and Indiana vs. Siena Saints (0-4) Noon ET on Sunday.

Where: Stanky Field, Mobile, Ala.

Poll rankings: South Alabama is the only opponent currently ranked at No. 30 according to Collegiate Baseball' rankings

Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Announcers: Austin Render

Here are three things I’m looking to see this weekend.

1. Finishing innings

In the final two games of the series against No. 11 LSU, Indiana was able to get a lot of baserunners, but wasn’t always able to capitalize on the opportunity. In the second game of the series, a 7-4 loss to the Tigers, the Hoosiers had 10 people left on base as they struggled to drive in runs.

Being more consistent with getting those runners in is something to look for the weekend. It needs to improve, and this weekend’s slate of games would be a good opportunity to change that.

2. Relief pitching improves

Pitching is going to be the biggest question mark for Indiana throughout the beginning of the season. Gabe Bierman, Tommy Sommer and Braydon Tucker will once again be Indiana coach Jeff Mercer’s weekend starters, but the transition from the starter to the end of the game looked shaky in Baton Rouge, La.

Connor Manous, who looked good in pitching two scoreless innings, looks like he will have the first crack at being Indiana’s closer. Freshman Nathan Stahl, who had three walks that led to two runs in 1 1/3 innings of work, needs to show improvement in their second outings of the season. The young Hoosier arms showed potential with lively fastballs that sat in the mid-90s, but gaining control of the strike zone will be key for the team limiting baserunners and keeping their opponents off the scoreboard.

3. Clean Up on Defense

Indiana has a lot of great athletes on its team, and it’s one of the things that makes them so special, but they have to cut down on defensive errors. Elijah Dunham had two errors on opening night that allowed two runs to score early in the game, opening the floodgates in a 8-1 loss.

Shortstop Jeremy Houston, who is considered to be more of a defensive specialis,t also had some trouble fielding against LSU, putting more pressure on the pitching staff to produce. The Hoosiers need to find a way to help out their young pitchers and a good first step would be cutting down on allowing extra baserunners due to errors.

