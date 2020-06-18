Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana outfielder Elijah Dunham has decided to turn pro, signing a rookie free agent contract with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Dunham, an Evansville, Ind., native, started all 15 games for the Hoosiers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .390 on the season with a team-best seven doubles, one home run, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

"After much consideration of what is best for my baseball career, I have decided to sign a deal with the New York Yankees,'' Dunham said in a tweet. "It's time for me to take my opportunity and bet on myself. I'm extremely confident in my abilities and know the Yankees can develop them at the highest level.''

"I want to first thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this chance. Also, a huge thanks to Coach (Jeff) Mercer, the unbelievable staff, and teammates at IU who have helped me come to this point. I don't know where I'd be without them. It's time to get to work.''

The COVID-19 pandemic has set the baseball world on its ear. The college season was cut short, the major-league baseball season still hasn't started and the MLB Draft last week was reduced to just five rounds since a minor-league baseball season is likely in question for 2020 as well.

Teams have been allowed to sign free agents for signing bonuses up to $20,000. Dunham talked on Zoom with Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, who told him how much they wanted him in their system.

"I thought for an undrafted free agent, this was a lot of effort," Dunham told the Evansville Courier & Press on Wednesday. “I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity of being a Yankee.”

Indiana coach Jeff Mercer wished him well.

“Elijah is one of the best workers I’ve ever coached, a world class competitor and an even better person,” Mercer said. "I wish him all the best on his professional journey and will be his No. 1 fan.”

Dunham had seven multi-hit and a team-high four multi-RBI games on the season and was ranked No. 39 on D1Baseball's Top 100 Hitter of 2019-20 Seasons List. Dunham was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

A third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2019, Dunham appeared in 94 games for the Hoosiers in his career, earning 75 starts. He hit .312 with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 48 RBI while slugging .496 and posting an on-base percentage of .429.