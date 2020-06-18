HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana outfielder Elijah Dunham has decided to turn pro, signing a rookie free agent contract with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Dunham, an Evansville, Ind., native, started all 15 games for the Hoosiers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .390 on the season with a team-best seven doubles, one home run, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored. 

"After much consideration of what is best for my baseball career, I have decided to sign a deal with the New York Yankees,'' Dunham said in a tweet. "It's time for me to take my opportunity and bet on myself. I'm extremely confident in my abilities and know the Yankees can develop them at the highest level.''

"I want to first thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this chance. Also, a huge thanks to Coach (Jeff) Mercer, the unbelievable staff, and teammates at IU who have helped me come to this point. I don't know where I'd be without them. It's time to get to work.''

The COVID-19 pandemic has set the baseball world on its ear. The college season was cut short, the major-league baseball season still hasn't started and the MLB Draft last week was reduced to just five rounds since a minor-league baseball season is likely in question for 2020 as well.

Teams have been allowed to sign free agents for signing bonuses up to $20,000. Dunham talked on Zoom with Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, who told him how much they wanted him in their system.

"I thought for an undrafted free agent, this was a lot of effort," Dunham told the Evansville Courier & Press on Wednesday. “I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity of being a Yankee.”

Indiana coach Jeff Mercer wished him well.

“Elijah is one of the best workers I’ve ever coached, a world class competitor and an even better person,” Mercer said. "I wish him all the best on his professional journey and will be his No. 1 fan.”

Dunham had seven multi-hit and a team-high four multi-RBI games on the season and was ranked No. 39 on D1Baseball's Top 100 Hitter of 2019-20 Seasons List. Dunham was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

A third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2019, Dunham appeared in 94 games for the Hoosiers in his career, earning 75 starts. He hit .312 with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 48 RBI while slugging .496 and posting an on-base percentage of .429.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten has put together this large Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and also has added a voter registration initiative as well at the behest of commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: 72% of Indiana Fans Say 'Let's Go Watch Some Games'

The vast majority of fans in our recent social media poll say they are more than willing to sit in the stands at Memorial Stadium or Assembly Hall this season, despite the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Player Caleb Murphy Makes a Hole-in-One — On a Par-4!

Caleb Murphy, an incoming freshman defensive end, has been playing golf to stay because during this prolonged break and he had a day for the ages on Sunday, making his first-ever hole-in-one.

Tom Brew

Emotional Chris Beaty Funeral: 'His Legacy Will Live on Forever'

Everyone loved Chris Beaty, and the former Indiana football player was laid to rest Saturday after an emotiional funeral mass. But his legacy will live on in the form of the Chris Beaty Foundation.

Tom Brew

Tears Flow as Friends, Family Say Goodbye to Chris Beaty at Memorial Service

Chris Beaty, the popular former Indiana football player and Indianapolis businessman who was killed May 30, had thousands of people stop by to pay their respects at his memorial service on Friday.

Tom Brew

Large Crowd, Long Lines Expected for Chris Beaty Memorial Service on Friday

A memorial service for Chris Beaty, the popular Indianapolis businessman and former Cathedral and Indiana football player, is Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., and a huge crowd is expected.

Tom Brew