Indiana Pitchers Gabe Bierman, Tommy Sommer, Matt Litwicki Also Drafted on Tuesday

Three more Indiana pitchers – Gabe Bierman, Tommy Sommer and Matt Litwicki – got drafted by major-league teams on Tuesday night, giving the Hoosiers four picks in the first 10 rounds. McCade Brown was chosen earlier in the day.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There was a good reason why Indiana ranked No. 3 in the country in earned run average this season. Several reasons, actually. The Hoosiers had several great arms, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.

That became blatantly obvious on Tuesday when four Indiana pitchers were taken in the 2021 MLB Draft. Starter McCade Brown went early in the day, in the third round to the Colorado Rockies, and in the evening, fellow starters Gabe Bierman and Tommy Sommer and closer Matt Litwicki were all chosen as well

Bierman went in the seventh round to the Miami Marlins, Litwicki was chosen by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round and Sommer went a few picks later in the 10th round to the Chicago White Sox.

Here's a breakdown on how the draft played out, and what they did at Indiana:

Gabe Bierman, Miami Marlins 7th round

Bierman was taken by the Miami Marlins in the seventh round, with the 209th pick in the draft. He was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2021 after posting a 2.68 ERA, which ranked second in the Big Ten. He had a 5-4 record over 74 innings and held opponents to a .179 batting average.

Bierman ranked 24th in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (5.72) and recorded 80 strikeouts. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Bierman went 2-1 with a team-best 2.45 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts.

He was a high school star at Jeffersonville and, as a rookie in 2019, he went 4-0 with two saves while appearing in 20 games and making five starts. He posted a 3.56 ERA, allowed 37 hits over 48 innings and struck out 46.

Matt Litwicki, Boston Red Sox 10th round

Matt Litwicki was taken by the Boston Red Sox early in the 10th round, with the 286th overall pick.

Litwicki is a Dyer, Ind., native who had a great prep career at Lake Central High School. He came to Bloomington in 2017, but missed his first season after having Tommy John surgery. He saw limited action in 2019, but was pitching great out of the bullpen in 2020 before the season shut down, allowing just one run in 10 innings and allowed opponents to bat just .154 against him.

This year, he took over the closer's role and was dominant early in the season. In his first eight outings, he allowed no runs, only one hit and had 13 strikeouts in just 8 2/3 innings.

Litwicki benefitted greatly from offseason workouts and was throwing in the high 90s all season long.

Tommy Sommer, Chicago White Sox 10th round

Sommer was picked by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round, going at pick No. 305.

Sommer, a former prep star at Carmel High School, is a crafty left-hander who spent four years in Bloomington as well and emerged as the Hoosiers' Friday starter this year. He was great most of the year, until a finger injury derailed his last couple of starts.

Prior to those final two starts when he was roughed up before of the split nail on his throwing hand, Sommer was 5-2 on the year with a 3.26 ERA. He was the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week in early March and the Hoosiers won eight of his first 10 starts. At that point, he led the league in wins, starts and innings pitched.

Sommer is currently playing for Falmouth in the Cape Cod League. He has pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances thus far, allowing just one hit.

