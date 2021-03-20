Indiana Baseball: Purdue Wins 8-5, Ends Hoosiers' 8-Game Winning Streak

Indiana has played great baseball the first three weeks of the season, but their strengths – pitching and defense – let them down in an 8-5 loss to Purdue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has been dominant out of the gate this season thanks to pitching and defense, but both let them down in a disappointing 8-5 loss to Purdue on Saturday at Bart Kaufman Field.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Hoosiers and dropped their record to 8-2 on the season. It was only the second game all season that they've given up more than two runs.

Four Indiana pitchers allowed 11 hits and six walks, and the Hoosiers made two costly errors as well. They had only made two errors all season prior to Saturday.

*

Starter McCade Brown, the sophomore right-hander from Normal, Ill., had been off-the-charts good for the Hoosiers in his first two outings, allowing just one and three hits in 14 innings, and striking out a whopping 28 batters. But that dominance wasn't there on Saturday.

Purdue got him for a run in the second inning when Ben Nisle doubled and scored on a single by Cam Thompson, but then things really fell apart in the third inning when the Boilers scored four runs to take a 5-1 lead.

Brown walked three batters in the inning and also gave up three singles. It also didn't help that third baseman Cole Barr had a throwing error in the middle of it as well. Brown was fortunate to limit the damage somewhat, getting the final two outs on a strikeout and flyout to right with the bases loaded.

*

Indiana methodically worked their way back into the game, adding a run in the fourth on a Morgan Colopy double and an RBI single by Grant Macciocchi. They tacked on two more in the fifth to get to 5-4 when Barr doubled and scored on a Paul Toetz singled, and then he scored on a double in the gap in right from freshman Kip Fougerousse.

*

But Indiana's bullpen, which has been stout all season, couldn't keep it close. John Modugno gave up a run in the sixth, and Purdue got two more in the eighth to go up 7-4. Indiana gave up another run in the ninth after a walk and a single, and a bang-bang play at the plate where Ryan Howe, who had walked, scored under the tag of catcher Collin Hopkins.

In the ninth, Drew Ashley led off with a double in the gap in left-center, Richardson walked and then Barr had an RBI single to left on a full count off of pitcher Nolan Daniel, who had given up five runs in just one inning in his last appearance. Toetz and Fougerousse were called out strikes, both on curveballs over the inside corner, but then Jessee was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Tyler Van Pelt, who was hitting .100 thus far this season, worked a 3-0 count, but Daniel battled back and fooled him with a fastball on the hands that Van Pelt couldn't get to.

Indiana had 11 hits as well, but nine were singles. Ashley, Barr, Toetz and Colopy all had two hits each.

*

The two teams will play the rubber match of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Bart Kaufman Field.

Related stories on Indiana baseball