Indiana gets back to work in March after last season was cut short by COVID. The Hoosiers will play 44 games this season in 2021, all against Big Ten foes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's condensed spring baseball season begins on Friday and it will be shorter than usual. The entire schedule also is filled with only Big Ten teams, another first.

Here is the complete 44-game Indiana schedule, with starts on March 5 and runs through May 30, followed by postseason play:

Indiana Baseball 2021 Schedule

MARCH

March 5 (Friday) – Indiana vs. Rutgers, at Minneapolis, Minn., 4 p.m. ET

March 5 (Friday) – Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

March 6 (Saturday) – Indiana vs. Rutgers, at Minneapolis, Minn., 9 p.m. ET

March 7 (Sunday) – Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

March 12 (Friday) – Penn State at Indiana, 1 p.m ET

March 13 (Saturday) – Penn State at Indiana, Noon ET

March 13 (Saturday) – Penn State at Indiana, DH-TBA

March 14 (Sunday) – Penn State at Indiana, 1 p.m ET

March 19 (Friday) – Purdue at Indiana, 3 p.m. ET

March 20 (Saturday) – Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET

March 21 (Sunday) – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET

March 26 (Friday) – Indiana at Michigan State, 3:05 p.m. ET

March 27 (Saturday) – Indiana at Michigan State, 1:05 p.m. ET

March 28 (Sunday) – Indiana at Michigan State, 1:05 p.m. ET

APRIL

April 2 (Friday) – Indiana at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m. ET

April 3 (Saturday) – Indiana at Ohio State, 1:05 p.m. ET

April 3 (Saturday) – Indiana at Ohio State, DH-TBA p.m. ET

April 4 (Sunday) – Indiana at Ohio State, 1:05 p.m. ET

April 9 (Friday) – Illinois at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET

April 10 (Saturday) – Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET

April 11 (Sunday) – Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET

April 16 (Friday) – Indiana at Northwestern, 3 p.m. ET

April 17 (Saturday) – Indiana at Northwestern, 1 p.m. ET

April 18 (Sunday) – Indiana at Northwestern, Noon ET

April 23 (Friday) – Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET

April 24 (Saturday) – Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET

April 25 (Sunday) – Minnesota at Indiana, 12 p.m. ET

April 30 (Friday) – Iowa at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET