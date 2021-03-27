HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Hoosiers Hand Ball to McCade Brown for Second Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana is 10-2 now and leading the Big Ten by 1.5 games, and the Hoosiers are looking for a second-straight win on Saturday against Michigan State
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana has passed the quarter pole in this abbreviated Big Ten baseball season, and so far, so good.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 after Friday's impressive 8-2 victory over Michigan State and lead 9-4 Michigan by 1.5 games now. Their series with the Spartans continues on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET, with hard-throwing right-hander McCade Brown taking the mound for the Hoosiers.

Brown was dominant in his first two starts, striking out 28 batters over 14 innings. But he struggled to find his groove last weekend, and he took the loss on Saturday against Purdue, giving up five runs, four earned, in the 9-5 loss. 

For the season, Brown is now 2-1 with a 2.37 earned run average. He has 36 strikeouts in 19 innings. Indiana coach Jeff Mercer is confident that Brown will bounce back nicely on Saturday.

"Im sure we'll see more of the same old McCade on Saturday. His stuff is still very good,'' Mercer said. "There were a lot of circumstances that played into what happened last weekend. It was a bit of a fluke, I think. Justin (Parker, Indiana's pitching coach) wasn't there (after testing positive for COVID-19) and McCade struggled to get comfortable.

"We've made plans to help him this week and I'm fully expecting to see another quality start from him.''

Michigan State (6-7) will give Brown a good test. The Spartans are fourth in the Big Ten in hitting (.273) this season. Indiana is first at .285. The series concludes on Sunday with another 1:05 p.m. ET game.

You can listen to Saturday's game on Indiana's live radio feed. CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana baseball

  • HOOSIERS WIN OPENER VS. MICHIGAN STATE: Indiana exploded for four runs in back-to-back innings to blow open the series opener with the Spartans on Friday, winning 8-2. Starter Tommy Sommer is now 3-0. CLICK HERE
  • FRESHMEN ADD PUNCH TO LINEUP: Paul Toetz has had a great start to the season and now fellow freshman Kip Fougerousse has had some big hits, too, adding depth to an already strong lineup. CLICK HERE

Big Ten baseball standings

Big Ten baseball standings

TeamWinsLossesWin Pct.GB

Indiana

10

2

.833

---

Michigan

9

4

.692

1.5

Nebraska

8

4

.667

2

Northwestern

7

5

.583

3

Rutgers

7

5

.583

3

Ohio State

6

5

.545

3.5

Illinois

7

6

.538

3.5

Michigan State

6

7

.462

4.5

Maryland

5

6

.455

4.5

Iowa

4

7

.364

5.5

Penn State

4

8

.333

6

Minnesota

3

9

.250

7

Purdue

2

10

.167

8

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 5.42.24 PM
Baseball

Hoosiers Hand Ball to McCade Brown for Second Game With Michigan State on Saturday

IndianaBaseballPaulToetz
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Freshmen Adding Punch to Hoosiers' Lineup

_92A2458A_71
Other Sports

How to Watch Indiana's Game with NC State on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Screen Shot 2021-03-27 at 8.53.32 AM
Basketball

Even 45 Years Later, Indiana Still Last Unbeaten Champion, But Will That End with Gonzaga?

IndianaBaseballGrantRichardsonbyDD
Baseball

Indiana Baseball 2021 Schedule

GeneKeadyBobKnight0320
Basketball

Gene Keady Talks About 'Great Visit' with Longtime Rival Bob Knight

LoyolaTateHallCameronKrutwig
Basketball

NCAA Tournament Pairings, Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

IndianaPreGameMichiganState
Baseball

Timely Hitting Pays Off For Indiana in 8-2 Rout of Michigan State