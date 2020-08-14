SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBaseballFootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 13): Rough Debut for Red Sox Pitcher Kyle Hart

Tom Brew

The mighty Boston Red Sox are a mess right now. Struggling to find quality starting pitching, they turned to former Indiana star Kyle Hart, who made his major-league debut on Thursday.

And he struggled, too. But he also didn't get much help from the Red Sox's shaky defense.

Hart, who pitched at Indiana from 2012 to 2016, allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and three walks in two-plus innings, taking the loss in an ugly 17-8 game where Boston made four errors and was swept in the four-game series.

“I know Kyle Hart, he didn’t locate the ball like he wants to and he’s going to rely on locating, but we didn’t help him at all defensively and that’s what I feel bad about,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said after the game. “He’s out there for his first time pitching in the big leagues and he needs to get all the outs he can get, and we didn’t help him.”

RedSoxKyleHartDebut1
Kyle Hart throws a pitch in the first inning of his major-league debut Thursday when the Boston Red Sox took on the Tampa Bay Rays. (USA TODAY Sp

Hart doesn't throw particularly hard, so he has success with spot-on control and getting outs on his great change-up and curveball. His control was a little off Thursday in his debut. His appearance made him the sixth Hoosier in the big leagues this year, which has never happened before.

Hart threw 73 pitches in his two-plus innings, but only 44 were strikes. It wasn't the type of outing that he wanted to see.

“Obviously the results, not even close to what I had envisioned, but it’s something that I’m happy I went through it,” Hart said. “I’m happy that I can put it beyond me and start working and growing and just keep maturing as a pitcher, because I know I can compete at this level, although today wasn’t my best display.”

Roenicke didn't make any commitment to giving Hart another start. He was hoping his arrival might jump-start the Red Sox, but it didn't happen. Heads are hanging for this 6-13 team that has the second-worst record in baseball

“I really don’t need to make a message after that. They know,” Roenicke said. “When you see heads hanging after a game, they realize that we’ll have an advance meeting tomorrow and I’ll probably say some things to them, but it’s just the way it’s going, just going through a bad point.

“We keep talking about how we need to turn it around and we’re not doing that. Guys just need to relax and play how they’re capable. There are some good players on this team and I still have a lot of confidence in them. So I still think it’s going to show up, but it’s hard watching games like that.”

A nice Hoosier moment on Thursday was that Aaron Slegers, Hart's former teammate and roommate at Indiana, got to see his debut in the empty Fenway Park. Slegers was called up the day before by Tampa Bay, and he enjoyed seeing history, with back-to-back debuts.

Thursday's Hoosiers in the majors

  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a home run in the second inning. On the year, he's 12-for-52 (.229 average) with three homers and seven RBIs and the Cubs have a 13-3 record, the best record in the majors.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley, a backup catcher, didn't play Thursday. He hasn't seen much action, and is 0-for-7 at the plate.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson and the Giants were off on Thursday. 
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar and the Giants were off on Thursday.  
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers made his 2020 debut on Wednesday with the Rays and had two scoreless innings before getting lit up for five runs. He was optioned back down after the game.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Medical Report Details Serious Cardiovascular Concerns From Experts

A report prepared for the Big Ten by noted cardiologists and obtained by Sports Illustrated on Thursday details studies that show a high percentage of COVID-19 patients have had heart-related concerns.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 12): Kyle Hart Ready to Make Debut with Red Sox on Thursday

Kyle Hart, a 27-year-old left-hander who pitched at Indiana from 2012 to 2016, is finally going to make his major-league debut on Thursday when the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 12): Eric Gordon Returns to Houston Rockets With Playoffs Nearing

Eric Gordon returned from a serious ankle injury on Wednesday, but the former Indiana star showed that he still has some rust to knock off.

Tom Brew

DI Council Recommends Extra Year of Eligibility for Fall Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council recommended that fall sport athletes whose seasons were affected by COVID-19 receive an extra year of eligibility.

Dylan Wallace

Five Candidates Indiana's Archie Miller Should Consider to Replace Bruiser Flint

With Bruiser Flint gone to Kentucky, Archie Miller needs a new assistant on the Indiana sideline. Here are five candidates for the position.

Dylan Wallace

by

Hoosier4ever

Tom Allen Sees 'A Lot of Challenges' for Making Spring Season Possible

Indiana head coach Tom Allen sees a lot of challenges for a spring football season, but he thinks his team can handle whatever happens.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletes Put Out Statement Regarding Postponement of Fall Sports

The Indiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee released a statement voicing the reaction and concerns on behalf of Indiana's athletes.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: There's No Guarantee for Big Ten Football in Spring, Either

The Big Ten postponed the season Tuesday, but didn't cancel it. They're talking about playing the 2020 season in the spring, but there are several things that could get in the way of that happening.

Tom Brew

Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace Joins The Crimson Coverage Podcast with Jack Grossman

Dylan Wallace of Sports Illustrated Indiana joined The Crimson Coverage Podcast with Jack Grossman to discuss the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

Dylan Wallace

Tom Allen Statement: 'Heart Breaks For Our Players'

Indiana coach Tom Allen was disappointed in Tuesday's news that the fall football season was postponed, and he feels badly for his players.

Tom Brew