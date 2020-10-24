Dodgers Lead World Series 2-1; Game Time, TV and Pitching Breakdown for Game 4

Walker Buehler is quickly turning into a postseason legend for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-hander was spectacular on Friday night, allowing just one run and three hits in six innings to help the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in Game 3 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas. He had 10 strikeouts.

The Dodgers now led the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Saturday night (Game time, TV information below.)

"I think the more you do these things the calmer you get," Buehler said. "I don't want to keep harping on it, but I enjoy doing this. And I feel good in these spots."

The Dodgers feel good about having him out there, too. They have won four of the five games he's started this postseason, He's pitched 25 innings and has an impressive 1.80 ERA.

His teammates were impressed.

"The fastball command was incredible," said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who hit a first-inning homer. "And just the way he pitches and attacks and how aggressive he is going right at guys. He'll mix in a cutter or a slider, or a curveball to lefties.

"But he pitches with his fastball. And he's aggressive with it. And it is what it is. You know he's going to throw it, and he says hit it if you can, and he got a lot of swings and misses tonight."

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, Texas. (TV: FOX)