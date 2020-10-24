SI.com
Dodgers Lead World Series 2-1; Game Time, TV and Pitching Breakdown for Game 4

Tom Brew

Walker Buehler is quickly turning into a postseason legend for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-hander was spectacular on Friday night, allowing just one run and three hits in six innings to help the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in Game 3 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas. He had 10 strikeouts.

The Dodgers now led the series 2-1, with Game 4  set for Saturday night (Game time, TV information below.)

"I think the more you do these things the calmer you get," Buehler said. "I don't want to keep harping on it, but I enjoy doing this. And I feel good in these spots."

The Dodgers feel good about having him out there, too. They have won four of the five games he's started this postseason, He's pitched 25 innings and has an impressive 1.80 ERA.

His teammates were impressed. 

"The fastball command was incredible," said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who hit a first-inning homer. "And just the way he pitches and attacks and how aggressive he is going right at guys. He'll mix in a cutter or a slider, or a curveball to lefties. 

"But he pitches with his fastball. And he's aggressive with it. And it is what it is. You know he's going to throw it, and he says hit it if you can, and he got a lot of swings and misses tonight."

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, Texas. (TV: FOX)

  • Game 1, DODGERS 8, RAYS 3: Los Angeles struck first in the series with a two-run home run by Cody Bellinger and six solid innings from Clayton Kershaw, who allowed only two hits and one run. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0.)
  • Game 2, RAYS 6, DODGERS 4: Blake Snell pitched no-hit ball for the first four innings for Tampa Bat as the Rays evened the series. Brandon Lowe, who's been struggling throughout the playoffs, homered twice, hitting a solo shot in the first and a two-run homer in the fifth. (Series tied 1-1)
  • OFF DAY on Thursday (Oct. 22).
  • Game 3, DODGERS 6, RAYS 2: Walker Buehler was sensational in his start for the Dodgers, allowing just one run and three hits over six innings, and striking out 10 Tampa Bay hitters. Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton, a postseason hero, struggled to get outs with his slider, and was knocked out in the fifth inning. He gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.  Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Max Muncy all had two hits for the Dodgers in the easy win. (Los Angeles leads series 2-1.0
  • *** Game 4, Saturday (Oct. 24) 8:08 p.m. ET: This is the game where the Dodgers hope to take advantage of the depth in their pitching rotation. They have Julio Urias ready to go on full rest, which gives them a big edge. He has been outstanding in the playoffs, allowing just one earned run over 16 innings, and was perfect in closing out Game 7 of the National League Championship Series with nine straight out. It's an "opener game'' for Tampa Bay, with Ryan Yarbrough getting the start but all the bullpen arms lined up to go behind him. He did pitch well in starts against the Yankees and Astros, going five innings each time and allowing two runs. 
  • Game 5, Sunday (Oct. 25) 8:08 p.m. ET: This is likely going to be a rematch of Game 1, with Clayton Kershaw going for the Dodgers for sure. He's been announced as the starter, while the Rays have held off in making an announcement, likely depending on what happens in Game 4. Expect Tyler Glasnow to get the call, because he's itiching to make amends for a shaky debut in the opener
  • OFF DAY on Monday (Oct. 26)
  • Game 6: Tuesday (Oct. 27) 8:08 p.m. ET: Pitchers TBA.
  • Game 7: Wednesday (Oct. 28), 8:08 p.m. ET: Pitchers TBA.
