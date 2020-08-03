Indiana's McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman on D1 Baseball's 2021 Top 150 Prospects

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The second rankings for D1 Baseball’s 2021 top 150 prospects were released on Monday afternoon.

The initial rankings were released in February.

The release reads, “With a shortened college baseball season and limited summer baseball in 2020, the prospects have had little opportunity to separate themselves.”

Two Indiana players made the list with McCade Brown coming in at No. 38 and Gabe Bierman at No. 100.

Brown is a rising junior who had some impressive moments during the brief 2020 season. The right-handed pitcher posted a 0-1 record with a save and a 13.50 ERA in four appearances. He had one start, where he struck out nine batters in four innings of work. He also pitched a scoreless inning of relief in win at No. 30 South Alabama, striking out two to earn the save.

In Brown’s freshman season, he made two starts in midweek games. He allowed one hit and three runs in 2.2 innings of work against Wright State in his career debut, striking out two hitters.

As for Bierman, the right-handed pitcher went 2-1 last season with a team-best 2.45 ERA, 22 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts in four starts for the Hoosiers. He allowed just six earned runs and issued only nine walks.

During Bierman’s freshman season, he went 4-0 with two saves, appearing in 20 games and making five starts. He posted a 3.56 ERA, allowed 37 hits over 48 innings and struck out 46, and he held opposing hitters to a .209 batting average.

Both Brown and Bierman will be vital pieces for Indiana in 2021, which is a big reason why they are both featured in this top 150 prospects list.

