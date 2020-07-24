HoosiersNow
MLB Hoosiers: Giants' Dickerson Has 2 Hits in Season Opener

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana star Alex Dickerson had two singles on Thursday night in the San Francisco Giants' season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Dickerson, the 2010 Big Ten Player of the Year while at Indiana, is one of four Hoosiers on major-league rosters right now. Relief pitcher Caleb Baragar is also with the Giants, but he did not see any action in the Giants' 8-1 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He was one of 15 first-timers on the Giants' Opening Day roster.

The two other Hoosiers in the major leagues — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley — both play for the Chicago Cubs. They open their season on Friday night.

Dickerson and the Giants are back in action on Friday night as well, taking on the Dodgers again.

San Francisco Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson (12) makes a running catch on a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday night's results

  • Los Angeles Dodgers 8, San Francisco Giants 1
  • New York Yankees 4, Washington Nationals 2

Friday's games

  • Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 4 p.m. (ET)
  • Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.
  • Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
  • Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.
  • Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.
  • Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 7:30 p.m.
  • Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
  • Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
  • Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 9:10 p.m.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m.
  • San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 10 p.m. 

