MLB Hoosiers: Giants' Dickerson Has 2 Hits in Season Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana star Alex Dickerson had two singles on Thursday night in the San Francisco Giants' season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dickerson, the 2010 Big Ten Player of the Year while at Indiana, is one of four Hoosiers on major-league rosters right now. Relief pitcher Caleb Baragar is also with the Giants, but he did not see any action in the Giants' 8-1 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He was one of 15 first-timers on the Giants' Opening Day roster.

The two other Hoosiers in the major leagues — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley — both play for the Chicago Cubs. They open their season on Friday night.

Dickerson and the Giants are back in action on Friday night as well, taking on the Dodgers again.

San Francisco Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson (12) makes a running catch on a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

