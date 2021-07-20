Reports: South Carolina Hiring Indiana Pitching Coach Justin Parker

After three years of success at Indiana, Hoosiers pitching coach Justin Parker is moving on to South Carolina of the SEC, according to multiple published reports.

Parker came to Indiana three years ago when Jeff Mercer was hired. The two of them played baseball together and have coached together for several years, both and Indiana and several stops previously.

Parker's Indiana pitching staff posted a 3.17 earned run average this season, good enough to rank No. 3 in the country behind only Texas, a College World Series team, and Fairfield. They were No. 2 in the country in hits allowed (6.69) per nine innings, behind only Vanderbilt, which reached the CWS final before losing to Mississippi State.

Starters Tommy Sommer, McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman were all exceptional all season long, and all three were drafted last week and have signed their professional contracts already.

Indiana's bullpen had several great arms as well, most notably closer Matt Litwicki, who was also drafted. Indiana had four relievers with ERAs at 2.73 or lower.

South Carolina has yet to officially announce the hire.

