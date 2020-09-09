SI.com
MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 8): Alex Dickerson Homers, Giants Win Again

Tom Brew

Alex Dickerson has things figured out with the San Francisco Giants, and his hot bat has them square in the playoff race these days.

Dickerson hit another home run on Tuesday, and the Giants beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 to move over .500 for the first time since Aug. 1. They'd be in the playoffs right now if they started today, and Dickerson has been a big reason why during this hot streak. 

The Giants have won four games in an row, and seven out of nine. They were eight games under .500 at one point in this condensed major-league season.

He was 1-for-3 with the homer on Tuesday, and he's now 13-for-32 (a .406 average) in his past nine games, with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

Here's what the rest of the former Hoosiers did Tuesday night.

Other 'Hoosiers in the Pros' on Monday

  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Giants in the 6-5 win over the Mariners. He allowed a single and double after opening the inning with a strikeout, but then worked out of the jam with another strikeout and a flyout to left field. It was his 10th consecutive outing without giving up a run.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief in the Rays' 5-3 loss to the Washington Nationals. He came in with two outs in the bottom of the third and the Rays trailing 4-0 and got out of a jam, and pitched scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth. In the sixth, he hit two batters back-to-back, and allowed a run on a groundout. The Rays are now 28-15, which is still good for the best record in the American League. They have a 3.5-game lead in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the Cubs' 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are 25-18 and lead the St. Louis Cardinals by three games in the National League Central. Schwarber has been struggling of late. He's just 1-for-18 in his last fsix games, and his batting average is down to .214.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.

