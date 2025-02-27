Weekend Preview: Indiana Baseball Heads To Florida For Four-Game Set
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana heads to Stetson University for a four-game round robin against Stetson and Mount St. Mary's.
Coach Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers are off to a 3-5 start to the season, most recently losing their home opener 8-4 Wednesday against Xavier. Indiana began the year with four straight losses in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, but bounced back with three wins at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C. against Fordham, Harvard and Northwestern.
All four games this weekend will be played at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla. The games will not be televised, but Ben Haller will provide a radio broadcast on whcc105.com. Here's the full schedule.
- Friday: Indiana vs. Mount St. Mary's, 1 p.m. ET
- Friday: Indiana vs. Stetson, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Indiana vs. Stetson, 1 p.m. ET
- Sunday: Indiana vs. Mount St. Mary's, 11 a.m. ET
Indiana announced right-handed pitcher Gavin Seebold will start Friday's game against Mount St. Mary's. He's 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA on the season, most recently allowing just one run across six innings in a 15-2 win over Fordham.
Right-hander Ben Grable is slated to pitch the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Stetson. Grable has pitch two innings across three games this season, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters.
The Hoosiers will turn to right-handed pitcher Cole Gilley to start Saturday's game against Stetson. Gilley took the mound in a 14-4 win over Harvard and struck out seven batters while allowing two runs across five innings. Indiana did not list a probable starter for Sunday's game.
Stetson has begun the season with a 4-4 record, but lost three straight games to Florida, Notre Dame and Iowa. The Hatters went 41-22 and reached the NCAA Tournament last year, providing a good test for the Hoosiers.
Mount St. Mary's has started the year strong with a 6-1 record, including a three-game sweep of Norfolk State in the season-opening series and most recently defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 17-5. Mount St. Mary's went 22-34-1 last season.
Louisville transfer Korbyn Dickerson has made an immediate impact in center field for the Hoosiers. He leads the team with 12 runs, 15 hits, four home runs and 14 RBI, good for an .800 slugging percentage in 35 at-bats.
Designated hitter Joey Brenczewski had eight hits last weekend in Cary, N.C. Devin Taylor, a potential first-round pick, has hit two home runs in the last three games, raising his slugging percentage to .625 on the season. Drew Buhr has been a reliable option out of the bullpen, allowing just two runs in nine innings. Anthony Gubitosi hasn't allowed an earned run in six innings of work.
After this weekend of nonconference play, Indiana will return to Bloomington to face Northern Kentucky on Tuesday before traveling to Penn State for the beginning of Big Ten play.
