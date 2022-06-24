2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

The 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups were released on Friday. The Big Ten has won the Challenge each of the last three seasons, but the ACC holds a 12-8-3 all-time lead, dating back to 1999.

Here's a quick look at each matchup.

North Carolina at Indiana

Indiana's Mike Woodson and North Carolina's Hubert Davis – two college stars now coaching at their alma mater – bring in two teams projected to finish at the top of the Big Ten and ACC. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot provide an intriguing matchup between two potential All-American forwards inside what will be a raucous Assembly Hall.

Ohio State at Duke

The Buckeyes lost first-team All-Big Ten forward E.J. Liddell and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham to the NBA Draft, replacing them with three transfers with plenty of experience – Isaac Likekele, Sean McNeil and Tanner Holden. In its first season without Coach K, Duke has three of the top six incoming freshmen on the SI99 rankings: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski. Ohio State took down Duke last season in Columbus.

Virginia at Michigan

Virginia returns 87.8 of its minutes played from last season, which is more than any Power Five school. On the other hand, Michigan lost Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to the NBA Draft while returning All-American big man Hunter Dickinson.

Michigan State at Notre Dame

A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker will be one of the top backcourt duos in the Big Ten next year, but Michigan State looks a bit thin up front with the loss of Marcus Bingham Jr. and Julius Marble. Notre Dame lost Blake Wesley to the NBA, but brings in five-star recruit JJ Starling to complement three returning starters from last year's round of 32 appearance.

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Iowa star forward Keegan Murray went fifth overall in the NBA Draft, and point guard Jordan Bohannon graduated. Georgia Tech lost leading scorers Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher to the NBA, but added double-digit scorers Javon Franklin and Lance Terry through the transfer portal.

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Jamison Battle put up 17.5 points per game last season, and is Minnesota's only returning starter in year two under Ben Johnson. Virginia Tech won the ACC Tournament to reach the Big Dance, and returns two of its top three scorers.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis and his backcourt mate Brad Davison have left Madison, leaving Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl to run the show. ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams and second leading scorer Jake LaRavia are off to the NBA, but Wake Forest added Florida guard Tyree Appleby and 7-foot Kansas State transfer Davion Bradford.

Rutgers at Miami

Steve Pikiell lost top scorers Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, but got a big boost with the return of Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell. Miami made major offseason news with the addition of Nijel Pack (17.4 ppg 43.6% 3-pt) to its 2022 Elite Eight squad.

Penn State at Clemson

Penn State will deal with the loss of double-double machine John Harrar in year two under Micah Shrewsberry, but brings in its best recruiting class in years. Clemson added transfer Brevin Galloway who scored 15 points per game on 41.9 3-point shooting at College of Charleston during the 2020-2021 season.

Syracuse at Illinois

Illinois lost its entire starting lineup after winning a share of the Big Ten last season, but did great in the portal to add Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. and Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer. Syracuse had a rare under-.500 season last year, and lost its top two scorers, Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider to the NBA.

Purdue at Florida State

Purdue's Zach Edey, Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis should make up one of the top front courts in the Big Ten, but the loss of Jaden Ivey, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic leaves some big questions in the backcourt. It was a down year for Leonard Hamilton and Florida State last year, but the Seminoles return their top two scorers and bring in a top-25 recruiting class.

Boston College at Nebraska

Nebraska has finished 13th or 14th in the Big Ten in every season under Fred Hoiberg and lost its leading scorer Bryce McGowens to the NBA. Boston College added a pair of four-star recruits to a team that went 6-14 in conference play last season.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Boo Buie is the fifth leading scorer returning to the Big Ten this year, but Northwestern lost forwards Pete Nance to North Carolina and Ryan Young to Duke. Pitt hasn't finished better than 11th in the ACC in four years under Jeff Capel, but adds top-50 recruit Dior Johnson to a team returning its top two scorers.

Maryland at Louisville

Donta Scott and Hakim Hart are Maryland's only returning starters with the departure of Fatts Russell, Eric Ayala and Qudus Wahab heading into year one under Kevin Willard. Louisville also has a new head coach in Kenny Payne, who is in the running for top transfer Emoni Bates.

