Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

Sports Illustrated All-American on Wednesday unveiled the SI99, a ranking of the top basketball prospects from the high school class of 2022 in the country.

The 99 seniors, in addition to five underclassmen, who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The final SI All-American team and Player of the Year will be named after the season.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American Player of the Year last season.

“It was a major honor,” Holmgren said. “I’m not big on awards or things like that, but to be recognized by SI for my hard work means a lot.”

After multiple fluctuations at the top of the 2022 class over the spring and summer, with players like Jalen Duren, Emoni Bates and Shaedon Sharpe reclassifying to 2021 and going to college early, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) center Dereck Lively earns the top spot in the first SI99.

RELATED: A Look Back at the 2021 SI All-Americans

Lively, a Duke signee, would’ve been in serious contention no matter who remained in the class after a dominant summer culminated with capturing the coveted Nike Peach Jam title with Team Final (Penn.).

At 7'0", Lively is a gifted human shot eraser/changer on the defensive end.

This summer he led the prestigious Nike EYBL in blocks, swatting away five a game. Offensively, he’s wildly versatile with the ability to step out and efficiently knocking down perimeter shots while managing his customary paint dominance.

“Dereck’s ability to dominate on both ends of the floor is what separates him from the pack,” said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. “His timing is impeccable; his agility is exceptional, and he plays with an unrelenting motor. Those attributes coupled with his skill set and production are what make him the top player in the SI99."

Seven states have at least five players represented in the SI99, Florida leads the way with 20, California boasts eight, Texas and Arizona each have seven and Arkansas, Kansas and Virginia have five apiece.

The college programs most represented are Arkansas with five; Ohio State, Duke and Kansas boast four apiece and Houston, North Carolina, USC, Virginia, Baylor, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and UCLA each have three.

Nine of the SI99 prospects remain undecided.

1. C Dereck Lively / West Chester, Penn. (Westtown School) – Duke

2. SG Amari Bailey / Chatsworth, Calif. (Sierra Canyon) – UCLA

3. SG Nick Smith Jr. / Little Rock, Ark. (North Little Rock) – Arkansas

4. SG Dariq Whitehead / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Duke

5. PG Cason Wallace / Richardson, Texas (Richardson) – Kentucky

6. C Kyle Filipowski / Wilbraham, Mass. (Wilbraham and Monson Academy) – Duke

7. SG MJ Rice / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Kansas

8. F Yohan Traore / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – Undecided

9. PG Keyonte George / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Baylor

10. C Vincent Iwuchukwu / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – USC

11. SF Brandon Miller / Antioch, Tenn. (Cane Ridge) – Alabama

12. PG Anthony Black / Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville) – Undecided

13. PG Dior Johnson / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon

14. PG Arterio Morris / Dallas (Kimball) – Texas

15. SF Chris Livingston / Mouth of Wilson, Va. (Oak Hill Academy) – Kentucky

16. PG Jaden Bradley / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Baylor

17. SF Julian Phillips / Branson, Mo. (Link Prep) – LSU

18. SF Mark Mitchell / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Undecided

19. PG Skyy Clark / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Kentucky

20. C Adem Bona / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – UCLA

21. F Jalen Washington / Gary, Ind. (West Side) – North Carolina

22. SF Dillon Mitchell / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Texas

23. SG Zion Cruz / Simi Valley, Calif. (Donda Academy) – Undecided

24. SF Jarace Walker / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Houston

25. SG JJ Starling / La Porte, Ind. (La Lumiere) – Notre Dame

26. F Eric Dailey Jr. / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided

27. F Malik Reneau / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Florida

28. CG Jalen Hood-Schifino / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Indiana

29. SF Gradey Dick / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Kansas

30. PG Seth Trimble / Menomonee Falls, Wis. (Menomonee Falls High School) – North Carolina

31. SG Collin Chandler / Farmington, Utah (Farmington) – BYU

32. SF Jordan Walsh / Brandon, Mo. (Link Prep) – Arkansas

33. CG Judah Mintz / Mouth of Wilson, Va. (Oak Hill Academy) – Undecided

34. PG Chance Westry / Chandler, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – Auburn

35. C Tarris Reed / Branson, Mo. (Link Prep) – Michigan

36. SF Kamari Lands / Phoenix (Hillcrest Prep) – Undecided

37. SF Tre White / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – USC

38. SF Cam Whitmore / Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding) – Villanova

39. C Kijani Wright / Chatsworth, Calif. (Sierra Canyon) – USC

40. C Ernest Udeh / Orlando (Dr. Phillips) – Kansas

41. SG Jaden Schutt / Yorkville, Ill. (Yorkville High School) – Duke

42. C Kel’el Ware / Little Rock, Ark. (North Little Rock) – Oregon

43. C Jaxon Kohler / American Fork, Utah (South Cal Academy) – Michigan State

44. SF Jett Howard / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan

45. F Alex Karaban / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Connecticut

46. PG Jayden Epps / Lincolnton, N.C. (Combine Academy) – Illinois

47. F Isaac Traudt / Grand Island, Neb. (Grand Island High School) – Virginia

48. F Sadraque Nganga / Chandler, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – Undecided

49. PG Richard “Pop Pop” Isaacs / Las Vegas (Coronado) – Texas Tech

50. CG Rodney Rice / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Virginia Tech

51. F Ty Rodgers / Harvey, Ill. (Thornton Township) – Illinois

52. PG Bruce Thornton / Milton, Ga. (Milton High School) – Ohio State

53. F Felix Okpara / Branson, Mo. (Link Prep) – Ohio State

54. PG Dylan Andrews / Chandler, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – UCLA

55. F Noah Clowney / Roebuck, S.C. (Dorman) – Alabama

56.PG Milos Uzan / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – Oklahoma

57. PG Dillon Hunter / Bel Aire, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Baylor

58. SG Rylan Griffen / Richardson, Texas (Richardson High School) – Alabama

59. C Taylor Hendricks / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Calvary Christian) – Central Florida

60. SF Tyrell Ward / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Xavier

61. PG Dug McDaniel / Fairfax, Va. (Paul VI) – Michigan

62. F A.J. Casey / Chicago (Whitney Young) – Miami

63. C Donovan Clingan / Bristol, Conn. (Bristol Central) – Connecticut

64. SG Emmanuel Sharp / Spring Hill, Fla. (Bishop McLaughlin) – Houston

65. SG Kam Craft / Cherokee County, Ga. (The Skill Factory Prep) – Xavier

66. F De’Ante Green / Asheville, N.C. (Christ School) – Florida State

67. SG Roddy Gayle / Mount Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Ohio State

68. SG Justin Taylor / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Syracuse

69. PG Mark Armstrong / Jersey City, N.J. (Saint Peter’s Prep) – Villanova

70. PG Amarr Knox / Memphis, Tenn. (Bartlett) – Undecided

71. SG Derrian Ford / Magnolia, Ark. (Magnolia High School) – Arkansas

72. F Aidan Shaw / Stillwell, Kan. (Blue Valley) – Missouri

73. SF Terrance Arceneaux / Beaumont, Texas (Beaumont United) – Houston

74. SG Isaac McNeely / Poca, W.Va. (Poca High School) – Virginia

75. SF Leon Bond / Wauwatosa, Wis. (Wauwatosa East) – Virginia

76. SF Justyn Fernandez / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – George Mason

77. F Ven-Alleb Lubin / Orlando (Orlando Christian Prep) – Notre Dame

78. SF Barry Dunning / Mobile, Ala. (McGill-Toolen Catholic) – Arkansas

79. F Zuby Ejiofor / Garland, Texas (Garland) – Kansas

80. C Kebba Njie / La Porte, Ind. (La Lumiere) – Penn State

81. SF Alphonzo Billups / Richmond, Va. (Varina) – VCU

82. Cameron Corhen / Bel Aire, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Florida State

83. F Kaleb Banks / Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayetteville County – Indiana

84. PG Tre Holloman / South Saint Paul, Minn. (Cretin-Derham) – Michigan State

85. PG Sean Jones / Gahanna, Ohio (Lincoln) – Marquette

86. C Dylan Anderson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry) – Arizona

87. F KyeRon Lindsay / Denton, Texas (Guyer) – UNLV

88. F Tyler Nickel / Elkton, Va. (East Rockingham) – North Carolina

89. SF Christian Watson / Washington, D.C. (St. John’s College – Miami

90. SF Otega Oweh / Blairstown, N.J. (Blair Academy) – Oklahoma

91. PG Dasonte Bowen / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – Iowa

92. SG Denver Anglin / Gladstone, N.J. (Gill St. Bernard’s) – Georgetown

93. SG Joseph Pinion / Morrilton, Ark. (Morrilton High School) – Arkansas

94. SG A.J. Storr / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – St. John’s

95. SF Devin Ree / Terry, Miss. (Terry High School) – LSU

96. SF Chris Bunch / Mount Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Syracuse

97. C Jalen Reed / Los Angeles (Southern Cal Academy) – Florida

98. SF Quion Williams / Jonesboro, Ark. (Jonesboro High School) – Oklahoma State

99. F Brice Sensabaugh / Orlando (Lake Highland Prep) – Ohio State

Underclassmen

- PG DJ Wagner / Camden, N.J. (Camden) – Undecided

- SF Kwame Evans / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Undecided

- F Ron Holland / Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville) – Undecided

- Mackenzie Mgbako / Gladstone, N.J. (Gill-St. Bernard’s) – Undecided

- Robert Dillingham / Simi Valley, Calif. (Donda Academy) – N.C. State