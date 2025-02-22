3 Things Indiana Needs To Do To Win As It Hosts Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time since the 2020 season, Purdue’s men’s basketball team is mired in a three-game losing streak.
It’s a recent rarity in the series for the Boilermakers to be on the skids when they face the Hoosiers. The last time Purdue carried a three-game losing streak into a game against Indiana was in Gene Keady’s final season in charge in 2005.
No. 13 Purdue had been atop the Big Ten, but losses against Big Ten powers Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State have dropped the Boilermakers in the pecking order.
From the Indiana perspective, it’s as good a time as any to play Purdue. The Boilermakers are in a funk, Indiana is rested having had nine days off since its last game, and the 1:30 p.m. ET contest on Sunday is being played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
However, context is necessary. Of those three Purdue losses, all were by less than 10 points and two of them were on the road. And, of course, they were all against ranked teams vying for the Big Ten championship.
Indiana has had chances to press advantages at various points of the season and failed. The Hoosiers have lost three straight at home, all games decided in the final seconds. So the Hoosiers are not renowned for having a killer instinct. Eight Indiana losses in 10 games are a testament to that.
This advantageous situation might be their best – and last – chance to really turn their season into something resembling a favorable outcome.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do when they face the Boilermakers:
1. Be efficient and avoid turnovers
This stands to reason in any game, but even before its three-game skid, Purdue was not the best defensive team in the Big Ten.
During the losing streak, opponents shot 57.3% against the Boilermakers – including Wisconsin’s eye-opening 61.5% performance at Mackey Arena on Feb. 15 in a 94-84 Wisconsin win. But even before that, Purdue was vulnerable. Ohio State converted 53.3% in its win at Mackey Arena on Jan. 21, and Indiana made 56.6% in its 81-76 loss at Purdue on Jan. 31.
What this means is that Purdue can be had if its opponent isn’t wasteful with its possessions. Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State all avoided turnovers against the Boilermakers. Michigan, a high turnover team, only had 11 against the Boilermakers. Wisconsin only had three turnovers in a road game, and Michigan State had just six giveaways.
Those mistake-free offensive possessions led to buckets and to Purdue’s demise. Indiana has done well in the turnover department of late, averaging 7.1 in its last three games. Repeat that and the Hoosiers could thrive.
The Hoosiers need to follow the lead of Luke Goode. He's only had three turnovers in 15 Big Ten games.
2. Keep Purdue’s “others” from scoring
During Purdue’s losing streak, Trey Kaufman-Renn averaged 25.3 points. Point guard Braden Smith averaged 15.7 points and nine assists. Fletcher Loyer averaged 12.7 points.
Not too shabby, but they aren’t getting much help.
Purdue is getting very little from anyone else. In the 75-73 loss to Michigan on Feb. 11, Purdue’s bench didn’t score at all and only took five shots. C.J. Cox had 13 in the loss to Wisconsin, but Purdue’s stopping power was nonexistent so it didn’t matter. In the 75-66 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday, no one besides Smith and Kaufman-Renn made more than two shots.
If Indiana can cut off service to the likes of Cox, Caleb Furst, Camden Heide, Gicarri Harris and Myles Colvin, they can absorb the production from Purdue’s Big 3 and still have a chance.
The Hoosiers were relatively successful in this department in the 81-76 loss at Purdue in January. Harris had nine points, but the rest of the Boilermakers outside the main trio were not a big factor.
3. Make Oumar Ballo Mobile And Challenge Purdue To Stop It
By now, we know one thing about Indiana center Oumar Ballo. If you have him in a static post up or have Ballo put the ball on the floor, he’s not going to be as effective. If you put him in a pick-and-roll situation where he can catch the ball on the move and attack the rim, he can be devastating.
While both Goode and Mackenzie Mgbako each made three 3-pointers in the game at Mackey Arena, Ballo was 6-for-7 from the floor in the game against the Boilermakers. Both Kaufman-Renn and Furst got into foul trouble in that contest in part because of Ballo.
Indiana will need an outside-inside attack to win, but it’s an open question whether Purdue’s front line can stop Ballo when he’s in attack mode rolling off the pick-and-roll. I’d run it liberally until Purdue proves it can stop it.
