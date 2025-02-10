3 Things Indiana Needs To Do To Win As It Travels To Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The vibe around Indiana men’s basketball is downcast.
While there is clarity over the future of the program with the announcement that coach Mike Woodson and Indiana will part ways at the end of the season, there is no joy in it. While Woodson generated strong opinions on his coaching, no Indiana fan wanted to see a program legend have to walk away without reaching his goals.
Indiana’s season has settled into lame-duck territory. The fans don’t seem engaged in Indiana’s fate – which could still end positively, even if the odds at that happening are decreasing by the game.
Apathy has set in among many fans. It borders on nihilism for a few who react with hostility to news on the basketball team that isn’t related to the coaching change.
Five-game losing streaks have that effect on a fan base – especially when expectations were so high entering the season.
Now Indiana heads to Big Ten-contending Michigan State for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday. Indiana fans might witness Michigan State coach Tom Izzo take over the all-time lead in Big Ten wins. He tied Bob Knight on Saturday with his 353rd Big Ten win against Oregon.
It seems pretty hopeless for the Hoosiers at the moment, but that kind of defeatism is not something that they can accept. The fight has to carry on.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do when they face the Spartans:
1. Limit The 3-Point Attack
In Indiana’s 14 wins, the Hoosiers’ opponents did not shoot better than 35.7% from 3-point range.
That pattern has even held in nearly all of Indiana’s near-miss losses. Michigan only made 23.8% from long range on Saturday in Indiana’s 70-67 loss. Purdue only converted 15.4% in the Hoosiers’ 81-76 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 31. The only exception to this rule was Maryland’s 50% 3-point shooting in Indiana 79-78 loss on Jan. 26.
Indiana is capable of defending the arc – it just hasn’t been consistent in doing it.
Michigan State is not an elite 3-point shooting team. The Spartans have made 33% in conference games, good for 11th in the Big Ten. So it’s doable, but Indiana has to have the right defensive mentality to make it happen.
2. Keep Mackenzie Mgbako Going
One of the oddities of Indiana’s five-game losing streak is that it’s also seen the revival of Mackenzie Mgbako’s fortunes.
Mgbako has averaged 18.2 points and six rebounds, and he has converted 52.2% from the field in the last five games. Mgbako has been more versatile in his scoring. He’s averaged one more two-point shot per game than 3-point shot. Mgbako has also been reliable at the line with a 91.7% conversion rate.
Mgbako’s detractors will point to his below-average defense, but he’s not the only player who can be accused of that lately. Right now, he’s the most reliable scorer for the Hoosiers. Indiana has to be ready for the counters Michigan State will have planned and either use Mgbako to draw defenders away from others or be creative in freeing him to continue scoring.
3. Put The Ball In The Hands Of The Best Free Throw Shooters
One of the key plays in Saturday’s 70-67 loss to Michigan was Trey Galloway’s free-throw miss with 12 seconds left. Had he made it, Indiana still would have trailed by one, but Michigan would not have been able to build the two-possession lead it did with two made free throws.
Galloway also missed the front end of a one-and-one with 22 seconds left in a late-game situation in Indiana’s 79-78 loss to Maryland.
Galloway is a 61.8% free throw shooter, but the point of this isn’t to pick on him. It’s to question why Indiana isn’t putting itself in a better position by having its best free-throw shooters handle the ball in close late-game situations.
Luke Goode (91.4%), Myles Rice (88.6%) and Mgbako (87.7%) are all nearly automatic at the line. Goode and Mgbako were both in the game late against Michigan. Rice was not because he had struggled so badly in the first half. Still, struggling or not, Rice should have been in the game in a situation that called for free throws to be made.
Indiana may not be in a close game late at Michigan State, but if the Hoosiers are, they need to get the ball to the best free throw shooters. Why risk the alternative?
