Big Ten Roundup: NBA Summer League Features 41 Conference Alumni
The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off this week, showcasing some the league's top future talent.
The Summer League is divided into three locations. The Golden State Warriors hosted the first round of summer league games – the California Classic Summer League – which took place from July 2 to July 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. and featured the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.
The Utah Jazz hosted the Salt Lake City Summer League, which began on July 5 and ends on July 7. This slate features games between the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
And finally, the bulk of action will take place at the NBA 2K23 Summer League, which is an 11-day event from July 7 to July 17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Games can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.
This event will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each, and the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here is a breakdown of Big Ten basketball alumni playing in this year's NBA Summer League events.
Los Angeles Lakers
- Max Christie
- 9.3 ppg at Michigan State
- 35th pick in 2022
- Vitto Brown
- Member of Wisconsin national runner-up team in 2015
- Undrafted free agent in 2017
Sacramento Kings
- Keegan Murray
- First team All-Big Ten, 23.5 ppg at Iowa
- 4th pick in 2022
Memphis Grizzlies
- Xavier Tillman Sr.
- 2019-2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Michigan State
- 35th pick in 2020
- Dakota Mathias
- 41.9 percent 3-point shooter at Purdue
- Undrafted free agent in 2018
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Aaron Wiggins
- 14.5 ppg at Maryland
- 55th pick in 2021
- Gabe Brown
- 11.6 ppg at Michigan State
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
Philadelphia 76ers
- Justin Smith
- 73 starts at Indiana, 13.6 ppg at Arkansas
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
- Cassius Winston
- Two-time consensus All-American at Michigan State
- 53rd pick in 2020
Utah Jazz
- Kofi Cockburn
- Two-time consensus All-American at Illinois
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
- James Palmer Jr.
- 19.7 ppg, two-time All-Big Ten at Nebraska
- Undrafted free agent in 2019
- Vic Law
- 15 ppg, 112 starts at Northwestern
- Undrafted free agent in 2019
Atlanta Hawks
- Chaundee Brown Jr.
- 73 starts at Wake Forest, 8 ppg at Michigan
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
Boston Celtics
- Trevion Williams
- Two-time All-Big Ten at Purdue
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
Charlotte Hornets
- Bryce McGowens
- 16.8 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Nebraska
- 40th pick in 2022
Chicago Bulls
- Malcolm Hill
- 18.1 ppg, 112 starts at Illinois
- Undrafted free agent in 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Nate Reuvers
- 104 starts, 13.1 ppg at Wisconsin
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
- Aaron Henry
- 15.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan State
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
Dallas Mavericks
- Marcus Bingham Jr.
- 9.3 ppg, 2.2 bpg at Michigan State
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
Detroit Pistons
- Isaiah Livers
- 13.1 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan
- Jaden Ivey
- 17.3 ppg, Consensus All-American at Purdue
- 5th pick in 2022
Indiana Pacers
- Duane Washington
- 16.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Ohio State
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
- Eli Brooks
- 12.8 ppg, 108 starts at Michigan
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
Los Angeles Clippers
- Moussa Diabate
- 9 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Michigan
- 43rd pick in 2022
- Trey McGowens
- 10.6 ppg, 107 starts at Nebraska
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
New Orleans Pelicans
- E.J. Liddell
- 19.4 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Ohio State
- 41st pick in 2022
New York Knicks
- Micah Potter
- 12.5 ppg at Wisconsin
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
- Vince Edwards
- 14.6 ppg, 127 starts at Purdue
- 52nd pick in 2018
Orlando Magic
- Caleb Houstan
- 10.1 ppg at Michigan
- 32nd pick in 2022
- Zavier Simpson
- 12.9 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Michigan
- Undrafted free agent in 2020
- Aleem Ford
- 8.7 ppg at Wisconsin
- Undrafted free agent in 2021
- Daniel Oturu
- 20.1 ppg, 11.3 rebounds, All-Big Ten at Minnesota
- 33rd pick in 2020
Portland Trail Blazers
- Luka Garza
- 24.1 ppg, AP Player of the Year at Iowa
- 52nd pick in 2021
San Antonio Spurs
- Joe Wieskamp
- 14.8 ppg, 46 percent 3-point shooting at Iowa
- 41st pick in 2021
- Malaki Branham
- Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Ohio State
- 20th pick in 2022
- Sasha Stefanovic
- 10.4 ppg, 80 starts at Purdue
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
Toronto Raptors
- Ron Harper Jr.
- 15.8 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Rutgers
- Undrafted free agent in 2022
- D.J. Wilson
- 11 ppg at Michigan
- 17th pick in 2017
- Dalano Banton
- 9.6 ppg at Nebraska
- 46th pick in 2021
Washington Wizards
- Johnny Davis
- 19.7 ppg, Big Ten Player of the Year at Wisconsin
- 10th pick in 2022
- Pat Spencer
- 10.4 ppg at Northwestern
- Undrafted free agent in 2020