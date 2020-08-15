NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 14): 6 Former Indiana Players Advance to Playoffs

Six former Indiana basketball players will be a part of the NBA playoffs when they start on Monday in the bubble in Orlando.

Here's who's left, how their seasons went and when their playoff runs begin:

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Anunoby missed the Raptors' final regular season game, a 117-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets, still bothered by a knee injury. The Raptors say it's not serious and he should be able to return when the playoffs start and they begin defense of their first-ever NBA title. “That was a long break (after the league shut down on March 11). There’s still some uneven play and some things that’ll need to get smoothed out, but that’s probably going to go on all the way through the playoffs — and would in a normal situation, too,” Nurse said. “To answer your question, though, we’re extremely happy with how everything’s gone.” Season review: Anunoby played in 69 of the Raptors' 72 games — they finished 53-19 — and he averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

Anunoby played in 69 of the Raptors' 72 games — they finished 53-19 — and he averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. Next game: The Raptors open the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Game 1 is Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Gordon scored 13 points in 23 minutes of playing time in Houston's 134-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets are in the playoffs, and the results Friday didn't mean anything, But for Gordon, who missed the first six games of the NBA restart with an ankle injury, getting some playing time was helpful. He made three three-pointers on 3-of-6 shooters, a nice improvement from his 2-for-12 performance two nights ago. Season review: Gordon struggled in his 12th NBA season, shooting just 31.2 percent from the three-point line, his second-lowest average in a season in his entire career. He's struggled with injuries, and the ankle still isn't 100 percent. He'll need to be at his best in the playoffs, though, because All-Star Russell Westbrook is out for now with a quad injury.

Gordon struggled in his 12th NBA season, shooting just 31.2 percent from the three-point line, his second-lowest average in a season in his entire career. He's struggled with injuries, and the ankle still isn't 100 percent. He'll need to be at his best in the playoffs, though, because All-Star Russell Westbrook is out for now with a quad injury. Next game: The Rockets, 44-28 in the regular season, play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, squaring off in the 4-5 matchup in the Western Conference. Game 1 of their seven-game series is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Oladipo didn't play in the Pacers' final game of the regular season, a 102-90 win over the Miami Heat. The game normally would have meant a lot because the two teams were tied going into it, but home-court advantage doesn't mean anything in the bubble. Season review: Oladipo came back from his serious quad injury, but this chopped-up season hans't given us a good barometer on where his game is at. In limited time — he only played in 19 games this season — he has averaged 14.5 points a game. He wasn't sure he would play in the bubble, but he's glad he did because the Pacers have been playing well and are looking to do some damage in the playoffs.

Oladipo came back from his serious quad injury, but this chopped-up season hans't given us a good barometer on where his game is at. In limited time — he only played in 19 games this season — he has averaged 14.5 points a game. He wasn't sure he would play in the bubble, but he's glad he did because the Pacers have been playing well and are looking to do some damage in the playoffs. Next game: The first game of the playoff series with Miami is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Langford hasn't had a chance to play much during the restart. The rookie played 30 minutes Thursday when the Celtics rested all their starters, and scored six points on 3-of-9 shooting. It was his first lengthy run of the restart. He had played only 42 minutes in four games previously. For the season, he played in 32 of the Celtics' 72 games, averaging 2.5 points in 11 minutes per game. Next game: The first game of their series with the Philadephia 76ers is Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Boston, 48-24 on the season, is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

Morgan has played in 21 games with the Jazz this season, bouncing back and forth between the NBA and G-League. He's averaged 6.4 minutes per game, and has averaged 1.7 points. Next game: The Jazz open the playoffs of Monday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. ET

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets

Vonleh has played in seven games with the Nuggets since coming over in a trade in February, and just four games in the restart. He's averaging 1.9 points per game. During the restart, he only played in three games, scoring five points. Next game: The Nuggets open the playoffs of Monday afternoon against the Utah Jazz. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. ET

Three Hoosiers are done for the year. Cody Zeller's Charlotte Hornets didn't even advance to the bubble and Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards) and Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento Kings) didn't reach the playoffs.

