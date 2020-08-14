Indiana Pacers' Playoff Schedule, TV Listings Versus Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the NBA regular season is wrapping up in the bubble in Orlando, it's on to the playoffs for the league's 16 best teams.

That includes the Indiana Pacers, of course, and they'll square off against the Miami Hat in a first-round battle between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

All first-round series are best-of-seven. All the games will be played in Orlando, of course, so there is no home-court advantage. The winner will likely get No. 1-seeded Milwaukee in the second round.

Here is the schedule for the Pacers' first-round series, including national TV information:

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TV: TNT)

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TV: TNT) Game 2 : Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (TV; ESPN)

: Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (TV; ESPN) Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)

Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TV: TNT) Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TV; TNT)

Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TV; TNT) Game 5: Wednesday, Aug, 26, if necessary (TV: TBD)

Wednesday, Aug, 26, if necessary (TV: TBD) Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, if necessary (TV: TBD)

Friday, Aug. 28, if necessary (TV: TBD) Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 28, if necessary (TV: TBD)

The first four games of between the Pacers and Heat will air locally on FOX Sports Indiana and nationally on either TNT or ESPN.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Pacers and the Heat in the playoffs, but the first time they have played in the first round.

Indiana won a second-round series in six games in 2004. The two teams then met for three straight seasons from 2012-14, with Miami advancing each time. The last two meetings came in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers and Heat have played three times already this season, with Miami prevailing in all three meetings. The Heat eked out a 113-112 win in Miami on Dec. 27, came away with a 122-108 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Jan. 8, and beat Indiana 114-92 on Monday night in Orlando. The fourth and final game was Friday afternoon.