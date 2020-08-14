SI.com
HoosiersNow
Indiana Pacers' Playoff Schedule, TV Listings Versus Miami Heat

Tom Brew

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the NBA regular season is wrapping up in the bubble in Orlando, it's on to the playoffs for the league's 16 best teams. 

That includes the Indiana Pacers, of course, and they'll square off against the Miami Hat in a first-round battle between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

All first-round series are best-of-seven. All the games will be played in Orlando, of course, so there is no home-court advantage. The winner will likely get No. 1-seeded Milwaukee in the second round. 

Here is the schedule for the Pacers' first-round series, including national TV information:

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (TV; ESPN)
  • Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TV; TNT)
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Aug, 26, if necessary (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, if necessary (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 28, if necessary (TV: TBD)

The first four games of between the Pacers and Heat will air locally on FOX Sports Indiana and nationally on either TNT or ESPN.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Pacers and the Heat in the playoffs, but the first time they have played in the first round. 

Indiana won a second-round series in six games in 2004. The two teams then met for three straight seasons from 2012-14, with Miami advancing each time. The last two meetings came in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers and Heat have played three times already this season, with Miami prevailing in all three meetings. The Heat eked out a 113-112 win in Miami on Dec. 27, came away with a 122-108 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Jan. 8, and beat Indiana 114-92 on Monday night in Orlando. The fourth and final game was Friday afternoon.

Report: 2 Men Arrested Thursday Night Might Have Ties to Chris Beaty Murder

According to reports, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department has arrested two 23-year-old men in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Indianapolis just moments before former Indiana football player Chris Beaty was killed on May 31.

Tom Brew

Indiana Medical Experts Offer Explanation on Myocarditis, Its Effects on Athletes

Two Indiana doctors who work in cardiology give insight to myocarditis and the effects it can have on athletes following the postponement of the Big Ten football season.

Dylan Wallace

IU President Michael A. McRobbie Announces Intention to Retire

Indiana University president Michael A. McRobbie announced that he plans to retire on June 30, 2021.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 13): Thomas Bryant Closes Out Restart With 26-Point Game

Washington center Thomas Bryant wrapped up a successful NBA restart by leading the Wizards to a 96-90 win over the Boston Celtics. He had 26 points.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 13): Rough Debut for Red Sox Pitcher Kyle Hart

Former Hoosier Kyle Hart struggled with his control in his major-league debut with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, giving up seven runs — five earned — in just two-plus innings.

Tom Brew

Five Candidates Indiana's Archie Miller Should Consider to Replace Bruiser Flint

With Bruiser Flint gone to Kentucky, Archie Miller needs a new assistant on the Indiana sideline. Here are five candidates for the position.

Dylan Wallace

by

Hoosier4ever

Big Ten Medical Report Details Serious Cardiovascular Concerns From Experts

A report prepared for the Big Ten by noted cardiologists and obtained by Sports Illustrated on Thursday details studies that show a high percentage of COVID-19 patients have had heart-related concerns.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 12): Kyle Hart Ready to Make Debut with Red Sox on Thursday

Kyle Hart, a 27-year-old left-hander who pitched at Indiana from 2012 to 2016, is finally going to make his major-league debut on Thursday when the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 12): Eric Gordon Returns to Houston Rockets With Playoffs Nearing

Eric Gordon returned from a serious ankle injury on Wednesday, but the former Indiana star showed that he still has some rust to knock off.

Tom Brew

DI Council Recommends Extra Year of Eligibility for Fall Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council recommended that fall sport athletes whose seasons were affected by COVID-19 receive an extra year of eligibility.

Dylan Wallace