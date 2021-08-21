John Stamos Rocks 'Indiana 23' Basketball Jersey at State Fair During Beach Boys Concert

Popular actor and musician John Stamos joined the Beach Boys for a free concert at the Indiana State Fair on Friday night in Indianapolis, and near the end of the show he broke out an Indiana basketball jersey.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Actor and musician John Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jessie on "Full House" in the late 1980s and 1990s, has always known how to work a crowd.

He did exactly that Friday night at the Indiana State Fair. Sitting it with the Beach Boys for a free concert, Stamos broke out an Indiana basketball jersey, much to the delight of the fans of the Cream & Crimson persuasion.

You got it, dude.

Stamos has been playing with the Beach Boys for years and is touring with them this summer, hitting a lot of state fairs throughout the Midwest. He has always melded his music with his acting, and if you had daughters during the 1987 to 1995 run of "Full House,'' then you knew that Jesse and the Rippers was the greatest band ever.

Social media has been having a blast with the Stamos picture in the Indiana jersey. Indiana fans, of course, have their own spin on it.

Is is a Trayce Jackson-Davis jersey? Eric Gordon? Keith Smart? Jamal Meeks? All of the above?

Who's your favorite "Indiana 23?''

Stamos just turned 58 on Thursday and he's still out there having a blast. He's got millions of fans of all ages.

Stamos first appearance with the Beach Boys was way back in 1985 when he played percussion. He sang on the band’s re-release of the hit “Forever,” performed with them on the television show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, and with them often during their their 50th-anniversary tour.

The Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday.