SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

A.J. Guyton, Steve Alford Discuss Bob Knight Stories on House of Hoosier Podcast

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster launched a college basketball media network titled, "Field of 68."

It features in depth content for college basketball programs around the country.

For Indiana basketball, A.J. Guyton has created a podcast, called "House of Hoosier with A.J. Guyton," that contributes to the Field of 68.

Guyton's introduction podcast was released on Oct. 19. It was a short clip of Guyton describing the podcast.

Guyton's first official episode was released Oct. 27, and Steve Alford was his guest.

The two discussed a number of stories of what it was like to play for Bob Knight.

Alford told a story of how Knight once kicked him off the team bus:

"We had some wild plane rides. We had some wild bus rides. If I had a most memorable thing, we got that airport on the side of town there, where we'd always fly out of. I had made the mistake of posing for a calendar for a sorority, for a charitable girls organization. I thought I was doing a good thing, and it ended up being an NCAA violation, so I got suspended for the Kentucky game.

I asked Dan Dakich, I said, 'Am I supposed to go on the trip?' And Dan's like, 'I don't know what to tell you'... So I get on the bus. Coach has got some superstitions to him, as you know. When you get off the bus, he hits you on the back cause he's the last one to get off the bus. And I'll never forget, I get that pat on the back, and then I get the grab of the coat. And he's like, 'What are you doing on this bus? You're not going.' And I'm like, 'OK, coach I didn't know, and he goes, 'Find your own way back.'"

Alford also recounted the time where Knight famously threw the chair across the Assembly Hall floor:

"I didn't know at the time, but it was because of me. There was a loose ball, and I got the loose ball, and he thought Purdue fouled me. They either called a jump ball, or they called a foul on me, and that's kinda what — there was a lot, we weren't playing well that year so there was a lot boiling up in coach. He says it was some old lady he was throwing the chair to, but in my mind, it was my fault."

To listen to the full episode, CLICK HERE.

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball:

  • BOB KNIGHT TURNS 80: Bob Knight celebrated his 80th birthday last week. CLICK HERE
  • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS EARNS GOLD JERSEY: For Indiana basketball's first week of practices, Trayce Jackson-Davis got the gold jersey. CLICK HERE
  • ROB PHINISEE EMBRACES LEADERSHIP: As one of Indiana's captains, Rob Phinisee is poised for a breakout season. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963

Hoosiers Still Enjoying National Media Attention After Wild Win Over Penn State

Everywhere you turn this week on television and in social media, Indiana coach Tom Allen and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are all over. That's what happens when you pull off one of the biggest wins in school history.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer Gets First Win at Fresno State

Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points to knock off Colorado State at home, giving first-year coach Kalen DeBoer his first major-college head coaching win.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Indiana Coordinator Kane Wommack 'On Very Short List' for Southern Miss Opening

Kane Wommack, Indiana's second-year defensive coordinator, played football at Southern Miss and would be a popular hire there for their vacant head coaching position.

Tom Brew

Updated Big Ten Point Spreads, Cancellations, TV Times for Week 2 After Wisconsin Debacle

The Big Ten thought they had everything in place to pull of a condensed college football season, but more than a dozen positive tests at Wisconsin has already forced a cancellation.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: Wisconsin's Game With Nebraska Canceled Because of COVID-19 Positives

More than a dozen people in the Wisconsin football program have tested positive for COVID-19, including coach Paul Chryst and six players. Their game is the first to be canceled in the Big Ten, but the 37th college game to be lost this fall so far.

Tom Brew

by

Wright88

World Series: Kevin Cash's Quick Hook Wrong, But Rays' Loss to Dodgers Still on Players

With their season on the line, Tampa Bay Rays manager pulled starter Blake Snell early in the sixth inning despite allowing just two hits all night, and the move backfired, with the Los Angeles Dodgers rallying to win 3-1 and clinch the World Series.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Coordinators Shine on Historic Day, Cherish the Moment

Indiana has the youngest pair of coordinators in major college football, and Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan are their biggest critics while still enjoying the moment after beating Penn State.

Tom Brew

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew