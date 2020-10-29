A.J. Guyton, Steve Alford Discuss Bob Knight Stories on House of Hoosier Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster launched a college basketball media network titled, "Field of 68."

It features in depth content for college basketball programs around the country.

For Indiana basketball, A.J. Guyton has created a podcast, called "House of Hoosier with A.J. Guyton," that contributes to the Field of 68.

Guyton's introduction podcast was released on Oct. 19. It was a short clip of Guyton describing the podcast.

Guyton's first official episode was released Oct. 27, and Steve Alford was his guest.

The two discussed a number of stories of what it was like to play for Bob Knight.

Alford told a story of how Knight once kicked him off the team bus:

"We had some wild plane rides. We had some wild bus rides. If I had a most memorable thing, we got that airport on the side of town there, where we'd always fly out of. I had made the mistake of posing for a calendar for a sorority, for a charitable girls organization. I thought I was doing a good thing, and it ended up being an NCAA violation, so I got suspended for the Kentucky game.

I asked Dan Dakich, I said, 'Am I supposed to go on the trip?' And Dan's like, 'I don't know what to tell you'... So I get on the bus. Coach has got some superstitions to him, as you know. When you get off the bus, he hits you on the back cause he's the last one to get off the bus. And I'll never forget, I get that pat on the back, and then I get the grab of the coat. And he's like, 'What are you doing on this bus? You're not going.' And I'm like, 'OK, coach I didn't know, and he goes, 'Find your own way back.'"

Alford also recounted the time where Knight famously threw the chair across the Assembly Hall floor:

"I didn't know at the time, but it was because of me. There was a loose ball, and I got the loose ball, and he thought Purdue fouled me. They either called a jump ball, or they called a foul on me, and that's kinda what — there was a lot, we weren't playing well that year so there was a lot boiling up in coach. He says it was some old lady he was throwing the chair to, but in my mind, it was my fault."

To listen to the full episode, CLICK HERE.

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball: