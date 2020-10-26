Trayce Jackson-Davis Earns First Gold Jersey for Indiana Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's always promising when your best player sets the tone.

Indiana basketball put out a video on Sunday, stating that Trayce Jackson-Davis was the recipient of the gold jersey for the team's first week of practices.

Ever since Archie Miller came to Bloomington, he initiated the weekly competition in practice to reward the player that impressed the most.

For the first practices of the 2020-21 season, the Hoosiers' star sophomore took the honor.

After a stellar freshman season in which he averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, Jackson-Davis is destined to have an even better sophomore year.

He has received so many preseason accolades already heading into this season, something Jackson-Davis wants to live up to.

"When I was making my decision to stay or leave, me and coach Miller had a conversation about this actually," Jackson-Davis said at Indiana's media day. "He said if you're going to come back, you're going to have to play at an All-American level. I think the high expectations on me has given me confidence."

But with that, Jackson-Davis is also humble about all the praise.

"I mean, it's an honor to get all of those, but at the same time, I'm just here to win basketball games," he said. "The accolades can come with all of that."

The full schedule for Indiana basketball has not been released yet, but the college basketball season will start Nov. 25.

