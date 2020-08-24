NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Anunoby, Langford Advance to 2nd Round in Playoffs

OG Anunoby and Romeo Langford never played at Indiana together, but they're going to see a lot of each other the next couple of weeks in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Anunoby's Toronto Raptors, the defending world champions, completed a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, winning 150-122. Anunoby had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, and was stellar on the defensive end once again. Plus-minus ratings aren't everything, but it is a snapshot of overall performance, and thus far, Anunoby is among the league leaders in the first round.

The Celtics advanced as well, sweeping out their arch rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers with a 110-106 victory. Romeo Langford played only four minutes for Boston and did not score.

Their second-round series will start on Thursday.

Here are Sunday's results and what to expect from a full slate of NBA playoff games on Monday.

Sunday's results

Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122: The Raptors lost All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry to an injury, but his teammates had his back in the blowout. The bench players scored 100 points, setting an NBA record in Game 4 and closing out the series. Lowry's status for the second round, which doesn't start until Thursday, is unknown. He's getting an MRI on Monday. Former Hoosier OG Anunoby finished the series averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Monday's games