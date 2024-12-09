AP Top 25: Indiana Basketball Unranked, But Receives Votes In Latest Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight season, Indiana will open its Big Ten Conference schedule without a Top 25 ranking.
Indiana received votes in the Associated Top 25 poll – five of them to be exact – but did not make the Top 25 itself. Indiana opens Big Ten play at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday against Minnesota without being in the Top 25.
The Hoosiers received 30 points in the polling. Points are awarded on a descending basis from 62 voters. Twenty-five points are given to the No. 1 spot, one point is given for No. 25 with all values in-between.
According to collegepolltracker.com, Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury-News had the Hoosiers No. 16 on his ballot. Randy Heitz of 107.7-FM in Norman, Okla. had Indiana at No. 17. Breanna Greene of KDIN-TV in Portland, Ore. and Pat Rooney of the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo. had Indiana at No. 22. Dave Preston of WTOP radio in Washington D.C. had the Hoosiers at No. 23.
Tennessee is the new No. 1 in the AP poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost twice in the past week. Indiana defeated Tennessee in a preseason exhibition game.
Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten teams to receive votes in the poll. Purdue remains the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 11. Oregon (12), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (20), Michigan State (21) and UCLA (24) are in the Top 25.
Penn State, Illinois, Maryland and Indiana received votes, but did not make the Top 25.
Notably, Indiana did not receive any consideration in the coaches poll.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 57, that’s up 14 spots from the initial NET rankings released on Dec. 2.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Tennessee (58), 8-0, 1,544 points
2. Auburn (3), 8-1, 1,438
3. Iowa State, 7-1 (1), 1,424
4. Duke, 7-2, 1,295
5. Kentucky, 8-1, 1,284
6. Marquette, 9-1, 1,274
7. Alabama, 7-2, 1,126
8. Gonzaga, 7-2, 1,082
9. Florida, 9-0, 1,030
10. Kansas, 7-2, 940
11. Purdue, 8-2, 840
12. Oregon, 9-1, 784
13. Oklahoma, 9-0, 567
14. Michigan, 8-1, 522
15. Houston, 5-3, 514
16. Clemson, 9-1, 491
17. Texas A&M, 8-2, 415
18. Connecticut, 7-3, 394
19. Ole Miss, 8-1, 379
20. Wisconsin, 8-2, 307
21. Michigan State, 8-2, 292
22. Cincinnati, 7-1, 288
23. San Diego State, 6-2, 276
24. UCLA, 8-1, 229
25. Mississippi State, 8-1, 179
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Baylor (5-3) 150, Arizona State (8-1)143, Memphis (7-2) 123, Missouri (8-1) 119, Penn State (8-1) 90, Arkansas (7-2) 89, Drake (8-0) 67, Pittsburgh (8-2) 62, Utah State (9-0) 57, Illinois (6-2) 47, St. John’s (7-2) 43, Maryland (8-2) 39, Dayton (8-2) 38, Creighton (7-3) 32, Indiana (7-2) 30, West Virginia (6-2) 30, North Carolina (5-4) 24, Georgia (8-1) 21, Saint Mary’s (9-1) 20, Texas (7-2) 8, Rhode Island (9-0) 3, Loyola (Ill.) (8-0) 1.
