Hoosiers Now

AP Top 25: Indiana Basketball Unranked, But Receives Votes In Latest Poll

Indiana begins Big Ten play this week without a place in the Top 25.

Todd Golden

Indiana Director of Player Development Calbert Cheaney talks with Trey Galloway (32) during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Indiana Director of Player Development Calbert Cheaney talks with Trey Galloway (32) during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight season, Indiana will open its Big Ten Conference schedule without a Top 25 ranking.

Indiana received votes in the Associated Top 25 poll – five of them to be exact – but did not make the Top 25 itself. Indiana opens Big Ten play at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday against Minnesota without being in the Top 25.

The Hoosiers received 30 points in the polling. Points are awarded on a descending basis from 62 voters. Twenty-five points are given to the No. 1 spot, one point is given for No. 25 with all values in-between.

According to collegepolltracker.com, Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury-News had the Hoosiers No. 16 on his ballot. Randy Heitz of 107.7-FM in Norman, Okla. had Indiana at No. 17. Breanna Greene of KDIN-TV in Portland, Ore. and Pat Rooney of the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo. had Indiana at No. 22. Dave Preston of WTOP radio in Washington D.C. had the Hoosiers at No. 23.

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in the AP poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost twice in the past week. Indiana defeated Tennessee in a preseason exhibition game.

Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten teams to receive votes in the poll. Purdue remains the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 11. Oregon (12), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (20), Michigan State (21) and UCLA (24) are in the Top 25.

Penn State, Illinois, Maryland and Indiana received votes, but did not make the Top 25.

Notably, Indiana did not receive any consideration in the coaches poll.

In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 57, that’s up 14 spots from the initial NET rankings released on Dec. 2.

Here’s the full AP Top 25.

1. Tennessee (58), 8-0, 1,544 points

2. Auburn (3), 8-1, 1,438

3. Iowa State, 7-1 (1), 1,424

4. Duke, 7-2, 1,295

5. Kentucky, 8-1, 1,284

6. Marquette, 9-1, 1,274

7. Alabama, 7-2, 1,126

8. Gonzaga, 7-2, 1,082

9. Florida, 9-0, 1,030

10. Kansas, 7-2, 940

11. Purdue, 8-2, 840

12. Oregon, 9-1, 784

13. Oklahoma, 9-0, 567

14. Michigan, 8-1, 522

15. Houston, 5-3, 514

16. Clemson, 9-1, 491

17. Texas A&M, 8-2, 415

18. Connecticut, 7-3, 394

19. Ole Miss, 8-1, 379

20. Wisconsin, 8-2, 307

21. Michigan State, 8-2, 292

22. Cincinnati, 7-1, 288

23. San Diego State, 6-2, 276

24. UCLA, 8-1, 229

25. Mississippi State, 8-1, 179

Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Baylor (5-3) 150, Arizona State (8-1)143, Memphis (7-2) 123, Missouri (8-1) 119, Penn State (8-1) 90, Arkansas (7-2) 89, Drake (8-0) 67, Pittsburgh (8-2) 62, Utah State (9-0) 57, Illinois (6-2) 47, St. John’s (7-2) 43, Maryland (8-2) 39, Dayton (8-2) 38, Creighton (7-3) 32, Indiana (7-2) 30, West Virginia (6-2) 30, North Carolina (5-4) 24, Georgia (8-1) 21, Saint Mary’s (9-1) 20, Texas (7-2) 8, Rhode Island (9-0) 3, Loyola (Ill.) (8-0) 1.

Related stories on Indiana football

  • MEET THE OPPONENT: Minnesota’s visit is an opportunity for Indiana to start its Big Ten slate right … or very wrong. CLICK HERE
  • WOODSON NOISE IS TIRESOME: Todd Golden writes about how the noise that surrounds Mike Woodson has become worse than what the noise is about. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA CONTROLS SECOND HALF TO BEAT MIAMI OF OHIO: Indiana took control of the game in the second half to take down Miami of Ohio 76-57 on Friday. CLICK HERE.
Published |Modified
Todd Golden
TODD GOLDEN

Home/Basketball