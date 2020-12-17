Miller Announces Parker Stewart Will Enroll as Grad Transfer, With 2 Years of Eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Parker Stewart committed to Indiana as a grad transfer on Tuesday, and Indiana coach Archie Miller made the announcement official on Thursday.

Stewart will have two years of eligibility with the Hoosiers, and he will enroll in January. Stewart is transferring from UT-Martin, where he played for his father, Anthony, who died suddenly in November.

An Indiana spokesman said there is no timetable for when Stewart will actually join the Hoosiers on the court, and that the program's first priority is still allow him to get settled on campus during this difficult time after the loss of his father.

An NCAA rule was passed Wednesday that made all transfers eligible immediately this year. That rule doesn't not apply to Stewart, because all transfers had to be on campus for the fall semester and taking a full load of classes to be eligible.

Below is the statement from Miller:

“We are grateful to have Parker, Cheryl, Anthony and Skylar join the Hoosier Basketball Family. Parker brings a lot of high level experience to our program and I think he will be a great fit with the guys we have not only as a player, but as a person. He is a proven shooter and a scorer who also gets others involved.

He had some unbelievable success as a freshman at Pitt and then had the opportunity to play for his father at UT-Martin and took his game to a new level. I think his most impressive accomplishment is the fact that he earned a bachelors and masters degree in four years.

'Our first priority is to get him settled in after Christmas and start the process of him returning full time as a basketball player. I know it has been a difficult time for the Stewart family but we welcome them as Parker looks to close out his college basketball career as a Hoosier.”

Related Stories: