UT Martin Grad Transfer Parker Stewart Commits to Indiana

Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists per game last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — UT Martin grad transfer Parker Stewart has committed to Indiana, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Stewart included Indiana in his final four schools, which also featured Memphis, Kansas State and Arkansas.

Stewart transferred to UT Martin from Pittsburgh to play for his father, who had been the head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016.

Stewart, who is 6-foot-5, earned second-team All-Ohio Valley honors in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Stewart's dad, Anthony Stewart, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15.

It is unclear whether or not Stewart can join the team immediately, or if he will have to wait for the 2021 season to start playing for the Hoosiers.

