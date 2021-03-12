VIDEO: Here's What Archie Miller Said After Indiana's Loss to Rutgers

Indiana's basketball season came to an end on Thursday night when the Hoosiers lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the Big Ten Tournament. Now what happens next? Archie Miller met with the media afterward.

The Hoosiers went the final 9:50 without making a field goal and also missed six free throws down the stretch, including the front end of two one-and-ones. Miller talked about their shooting woes, and the impact it's had on their six-game losing streak down the stretch.

Indiana has been in a horrible shooting slump throughout this losing streak, and it continued on Thursday. They shot just 27.6% from the field in the second half, and were just 2-for-16 from three for the game, a meager 12.5%. In their final four games, they were 13-for-74 from three, a horrible 17.8%. And worst of all, they were 6-for-15 from the foul line on Thursday night, a pathetic 40%.

He also talked about how fatigue affected the Hoosiers late in the game and how Rutgers is still a tough matchup for the Hoosiers, who have been Indiana three times this season.

This is the end of the fourth year of the Archie Miller era at Indiana and it concludes with a 12-15 record, the first losing season at Indiana since 2011. Indiana also hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016, a long five-year drought that Hoosiers fans aren't accustomed to.

Miller was asked several questions about his future at Indiana and the status of the program right now. He answered every question with long answers.

You can listen to the entire video here.

