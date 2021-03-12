Indiana Self-Destructs One Last Time in 61-50 Loss to Rutgers

Indiana goes the final 9:50 without scoring a field goal and loses a second-half lead to fall to Rutgers 61-50. It ends their year with a 12-15 record, the first losing season for Indiana since 2011.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana basketball fans haven't had a chance to see their team in person all year, but the thousand or so fans who were at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night booed them – and their beleaguered coach, Archie Miller – off the court after a brutal 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The offensively challenged Hoosiers didn't make a field goal in the final 9:50 of the game and, to make matters worse, missed six free throws down the stretch, including the front end of two one-and-ones.

The brutal finish during the final quarter of the game completely took away all the good things they did earlier, but it was typical of the inconsistencies that have riddled this team all season.

"Without the ability to get some outside shooting, it's tough against those guys,'' Miller said of Rutgers. "There weren't many clean ones, but the good ones we did get just didn't go in. Rutgers is a great team and they do it on both ends. We just couldn't capitalize in the last 10 minutes and score the ball.''

The Hoosiers finished the year on a six-game losing streak, and with a 12-15 record. It was Indiana's first losing season since 2010-11 when they finished 12-20.

Rutgers (15-10) advances to Friday's quarterfinals against No. 2 Illinois.

The Hoosiers led for most of the first half, getting inspired play from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who said afterward that he was feeding off the hometown crowd. They had a double-digit lead at one point at 21-11, and their defense was excellent against the Rutgers attack, which was 0-for-6 from three to start the game.

But then the Scarlet Knights got hot and hit four three-pointers in a row. Before long, the lead was gone and Rutgers actually led 33-32 at the half.

Indiana kept scrapping and took a 42-41 lead on a fadeaway jumper from Armaan Franklin, who was back after missing three games with a foot injury. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 19 points for Indiana, then gave the Hoosiers a three-point lead on a dunk off a beautiful pass in transition from Rob Phinisee, who had seven assists.

The teams traded baskets for several minutes, and with 9:50 to go in the game, Franklin hit a jumper to give Indiana a 48-47 lead.

They would never make another field goal for the rest of the game.

What made it worse, too, was that Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy took advantage of a consecutive defensive breakdown and hit two wide-open threes from the right corner, suddlenly putting Rutgers up 55-48 with 5:32 to go.

Rutgers would only make one more field goal themselves, but Indiana could not do anything about it. They got to the free throw line repeatedly but couldn't convert. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jerome Hunter both missed two free throws, and then guard Rob Phinisee missed the front end of consecutive one-and-ones. Indiana, one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country, was victimized by their own flaws again. Their only two points in the final 9:50 came on two Al Durham free throws

Indiana has been in a horrible shooting slump throughout this losing streak, and it continued on Thursday. They shot just 27.6 percent from the field in the second half, and were just 2-for-16 from three for the game, a meager 12.5 percent. In their final four games, they were 13-for-74 from three, a horrible 17.8 percent.

And worst of all, they were 6-for-15 from the foul line on Thursday night, a pathetic 40 percent.

"You just can't win games in this league when you shoot like that,'' Miller said afterward. "They're a good team and there are lot of ways they can beat you. We made one good run in the second half, but then fatigue sort of set in about that 12-minute mark.

"Defensively we held up pretty good, we played hard and competed but we just couldn't sustain any offense. You have to make free throws and make layups.''

This has been a difficult matchup recently for Indiana, losers of four straight to Rutgers now over the past two years. Jackson-Davis was the only Hoosier in double figures. Franklin played 30 minutes in his first game back and scored six points, but was 3-for-10 shooting and missed all five three-point attempts.

Miller concludes his fourth year at Indiana with a 67-58 record. He's had no success in the Big Ten tournament and never made the NCAAs. There were chants of "Fire Archie'' in the final minutes of the game, and speculation will continue to grow on his future.

"Performance matters, and our performance this year was inconsistent,'' Miller said. "Down the stretch, you play with an injury or two, and the reality is, this is what it was. Now you have to take some inventory and get better.

"I am not entering any offseason wondering if I'll be back. Those decisions are made higher than me. My job is to run the program. No one is more disappointed than our team, our coaches. Questions about me coming back is really not my concern.''

