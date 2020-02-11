HoosiersNow
Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller got together with radio voice Don Fischer on Monday night for his weekly radio show. He talked about the return of Bob Knight to Assembly Hall and the struggles of his own team, which has lost four games in a row.

From Miller:

 "It’s a great step in Coach (Knight) finishing out his retirement so to speak in Bloomington. He can come and go as he pleases now, as he eases into his retirement in Bloomington, to be more a part of what we do, that’s a positive."

"When we are not right, it doesn't look right. .. If you aren't right with your togetherness and their focus, you are going to come up short in a lot of areas in this league."

"At some point you have to draw the line, if you don't want to be a part of winning, you have to not be a part of what we are doing."

"We have to get back out on the practice floor and see who's ready to play. If it's six guys, then it's six. If it's 11, then it's 11.''

"Getter better these next four or five weeks is going to be huge (for Trayce Jackson-Davis). He's got a great heart and he's a good kid, and we're fortunate to have him.''

"When it's the middle of February, it's the players team. I know what not to do. What not todo is focus on everything else The bottom line is that you have to fix that within your own group. If not, you really can't move forward until you figure that out.''

"There are certain guys who have been knocked in the mouth, but how do you fight through it? Be if we play  right and we play well, we can beat anybody,''

"If we just recreate our identity on that (defensive) side of the ball, our offense gets better faster."

