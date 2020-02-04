What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller was frank and honest about his team's road trip woes Monday night on his weekly radio start, fretting over his team's lack of physicality in losses at Penn State and Ohio State.

But he's also excited about what lies ahead, and he's grateful to have a week off before playing Purdue on Saturday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. The break is good to get rested a bit and be back on track.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say to radio legend Don Fischer: