What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller was frank and honest about his team's road trip woes Monday night on his weekly radio start, fretting over his team's lack of physicality in losses at Penn State and Ohio State.

But he's also excited about what lies ahead, and he's grateful to have a week off before playing Purdue on Saturday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. The break is good to get rested a bit and be back on track.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say to radio legend Don Fischer:

  • "There are some glaring things that stand out to our staff. Our physiciality really went down and it really showed on Saturday. It was really mind-boggling. It's mental more than it's physical this time of season, and we have to find that second wind.''
  • "We're going to have to rally the troops. Obviously, we have a big game on Saturday, (against Purdue) for a lot of reasons.''
  • "I think we talk about (leadership) a lot, and we've had really good response after wins and losses all year. We're trying to find a way to function better on the road. It wasn't leadership this week, We just didn't have anyone playing at a high level. For whatever reason, we were all moving in slow motion. 
  • "We've got to push through, break through, here in February and push further on because we've still got a lot of good opportunties here in February against a lot of good teams.
  • "This is the first time all season we've had a week, and this is a time where we can get some things cleaned and get your body to recover. Saturday is big. You've got to find a way to win at home and start to string something together. We're going to need a good week.
  • "On the road, it's been turnovers that have broken games open. Live ball turnovers have killed us. That broke the game open against Penn State.
