Assembly Hall Will Be Used as Flu Vaccine Clinic Site for Students

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  Indiana University spokesperson Chuck Carney said Wednesday that Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be used as a flu shot clinic for students.

Students are required to get a flu shot and the tests will be free for students regardless of insurance.

Dr. Aaron Carroll, Indiana University's director of mitigation testing for COVID-19, said no documentation is required but all students must tell the school they got a vaccine, and there will be consequences if a student lies about it.

The clinic at Assembly Hall will be three days — Oct. 9, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The hours for each day are as follows:

  • Friday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Students can sign up for a vaccine here.

  • LIFE ON IU'S CAMPUS DURING COVID-19: Sports Illustrated took a dive into what life at Indiana University is like during COVID-19. CLICK HERE
