Assembly Hall Will Be Used as Flu Vaccine Clinic Site for Students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University spokesperson Chuck Carney said Wednesday that Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be used as a flu shot clinic for students.

Students are required to get a flu shot and the tests will be free for students regardless of insurance.

Dr. Aaron Carroll, Indiana University's director of mitigation testing for COVID-19, said no documentation is required but all students must tell the school they got a vaccine, and there will be consequences if a student lies about it.

The clinic at Assembly Hall will be three days — Oct. 9, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The hours for each day are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Students can sign up for a vaccine here.

