AP Poll: Indiana Remains No. 14 After Loss to Arizona; Purdue New No. 1

Indiana stayed at No. 14 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Monday after a week where they won their first Big Ten game against Nebraska but lost at Arizona on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Hoosiers (8-2) were ranked No. 13 in the AP's preseason poll, and then moved up one notch for three weeks in a row, peaking at No. 10 before losing at Rutgers on Dec. 3. They dropped to No. 14 last week after the loss in their Big Ten opener.

This week, they came home and played well in an 81-65 win over Nebraska, but then struggled to keep up with Arizona inside in an 89-75 loss on Saturday in Las Vegas. Indiana has played its last three games — including the two losses — without freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has been out with a back injury.

Houston fell out of the No. 1 spots after losing to Alabama last week. The Cougars, led by former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson, returned to No. 1 for the first time since 1983 last week.

Purdue jumped three spots to No. 1, reaching the top of the poll for just the second time in school history. They were No. 1 in early December a year ago, but lost their first game as a No. 1 when they lost on the road at Rutgers. Indiana plays at Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 8 this week.

There are six Big Ten teams in the poll, led by Purdue. The Boilermakers are one of just seven remaining unbeaten teams. Indiana is No. 14, Illinois is at No. 18, Maryland is No. 20, Wisconsin No. 22 and Ohio State is at No. 23.

Iowa and Michigan State are also receiving votes. Here is this week's top-25:

Purdue (10-0) Virginia (8-0) Connecticut (11-0) Alabama (8-1) Houston (9-1) Tennessee (9-1) Texas (7-1) Kansas (9-1) Arizona (8-1) Arkansas (9-1) Baylor (7-2) Duke (10-2) Kentucky (7-2) INDIANA (8-2) Gonzaga (7-3) UCLA (8-2) Mississippi State (9-0) Illinois (7-3) Auburn (8-1) Maryland (8-2) TCU (8-1) Wisconsin (8-2) Ohio State (7-2) Virginia Tech (10-1) Miami (10-1)

Also receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

The Coaches Poll will be released later on Monday afternoon. We will update this story when it is released. Indiana was No. 11 last week.

Related stories on Indiana basketball