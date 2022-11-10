Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV

The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.

Indiana will play 20 conference games this year, but the Hoosiers also have a much more difficult nonconference schedule, with huge marquee matchups against defending national champion Kansas, preseason No. 1 North Carolina, Arizona and Xavier.

Here is the compete schedule, with links to our stories from games already played:

Nov. 7: Indiana 88, Morehead State 53

When/where: Monday, Nov. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Monday, Nov. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Records: Indiana 1-0; Morehead State 0-1

Indiana 1-0; Morehead State 0-1 Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener. CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener. Photo gallery: Here are 15 pictures from Indiana's game. CLICK HERE

Here are 15 pictures from Indiana's game. Mike Woodson video: Here is the video and transcript from Mike Woodson's postgame interview. CLICK HERE

November games

Nov. 10 (Thursday): Bethune Cookman at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Bethune Cookman at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Nov. 18 (Friday): Gavitt Games — Indiana at Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio: Time: 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Gavitt Games — Indiana at Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio: Time: 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1) Nov. 20 (Sunday): Hoosier Classic — Miami of Ohio vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Time: 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Hoosier Classic — Miami of Ohio vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Time: 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Nov. 23 (Wednesday): Hoosier Classic — Little Rock at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Hoosier Classic — Little Rock at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Nov. 25 (Friday): Hoosier Classic — Jackson State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 12:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Hoosier Classic — Jackson State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 12:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Nov. 30 (Wednesday): Big Ten/ACC Challenge — North Carolina at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

December games

Dec. 3 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Dec. 7 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Dec. 10 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX)

Indiana vs. Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX) Dec. 17 (Saturday): Indiana at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN2)

Indiana at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN2) Dec. 20 (Tuesday): Elon at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Elon at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Dec. 23 (Friday): Kennesaw State vs. Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

January games

Jan. 5 (Thursday): Indiana at Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Jan. 8 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Northwestern in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Indiana vs. Northwestern in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1) Jan. 11 (Wednesday): Indiana at Penn State in University Park, Pa. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Penn State in University Park, Pa. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Jan. 14 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Wisconsin in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS)

Indiana vs. Wisconsin in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS) Jan. 19 (Thursday): Indiana at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Indiana at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) Jan. 22 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon or 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS)

Indiana vs. Michigan State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon or 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS) Jan. 25 (Wednesday): Indiana at Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Jan. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Indiana vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX) Jan. 31 (Tuesday): Indiana at Maryland in College Park, Md. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

February games

Feb. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

Indiana vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2) Feb. 7 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Rutgers in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana vs. Rutgers in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 11 (Saturday): Indiana at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Indiana at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN) Feb. 15 (Wednesday): Indiana at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 18 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Illinois in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

Indiana vs. Illinois in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2) Feb. 21 (Tuesday): Indiana at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

Indiana at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2) Feb. 25 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Indiana at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX) Feb. 28 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Iowa in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

March games

March 5 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Big Ten Tournament

March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chicago, Ill. — Indiana won two games (Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois) last year before losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the semifinals. The Hoosiers have never won this tournament, and have only reached the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001.

NCAA Tournament

March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio

First Four in Dayton, Ohio March 16-19 (Thursday-Sunday): First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.

First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif. March 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday): Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev.

Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev. April 1-3 (Saturday-Monday): Final Four — NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Exhibition games

INDIANA 78, Marian 42 (Oct. 29): Malik Reneau (14-11) and Logan Duncomb (11-11) both had double-doubles as Indiana won its first exhibition game with a 78-42 win over Marian. Game story, CLICK HERE

Malik Reneau (14-11) and Logan Duncomb (11-11) both had double-doubles as Indiana won its first exhibition game with a 78-42 win over Marian. Game story, INDIANA 104, Saint Francis 59 (Nov. 3): Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and four others — Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo — scored in double figures in the Hoosiers' easy exhibition win. Game story, CLICK HERE

