Butler Basketball's New Head Coach Thad Matta Caught the Coaching Bug Again After Working For Indiana

Butler's new head coach Thad Matta sidelined himself for five seasons due to a health condition after coaching for Butler, Xavier and Ohio State. This past season, Matta found he caught the coaching bug again after serving as associate athletic director for Indiana men's basketball. When the call from the Bulldogs came, he felt it was a perfect fit.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Decorated basketball coach Thad Matta left coaching ahead of the 2017-18 season due to drop foot, a side effect from his back surgery performed more than a decade ago.

Drop foot is a painful phenomenon where it’s often difficult to even lift the front of the foot. For five seasons, Matta threw in the towel after fighting through all the pain he could.

Last season, he got sucked back into the world of college basketball working as an associate athletic director under Scott Dolson for men's basketball at Indiana University alongside Coach Mike Woodson.

Matta sat in on all the practices and even watched film with Woodson and the team.

“He (Woodson) was spectacular in terms of letting me be a part of it,” Matta said.

Sitting in all the meetings got him going again, he said. Matta admitted he only considered coaching again if the perfect opportunity popped up. His foot was feeling better thanks to a wonderful doctor, but Matta still felt like other coaching offers didn’t feel quite right.

That is until he got the call to coach at Butler, his alma mater…again.

Thad Matta during a ceremony in his honor at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, for his second stint as head coach of the men's basketball program at Butler University. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK “We looked all over the world for this person,” Butler athletic director Barry Collier said. “I found him across the street.” Matta played for Butler for three seasons from 1987-1990 and was even the captain his senior year. Fast forward to 2001, and Matta was named the head coach of the Bulldogs for his first head coaching opportunity where he led the bulldogs to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After one season, Matta left to coach the rival enemy Xavier for three seasons where the Musketeers saw NCAA Tournament action each year including a run all the way to the Elite Eight. Matta was rescued by Ohio State where he went on his most successful coaching run earning nine NCAA appearances including two Final Four finishes. He led various teams to four Big Ten regular season and five Big Ten Tournament titles as well as the 2008 NIT crown. Mar 4, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta talks with Buckeyes guard Kam Williams (15) during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena. Indiana won 96-92. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports “His resume is among the most elite in the world of college basketball,” Collier said. Now, Matta brings his experience to a familiar place, a place he can always call home. He’s especially familiar with Collier who coached him for one season at Butler. “I’ve always considered myself the luckiest man in the world to play this game, to go to school here, had the opportunity to go out and coach,” Matta said. “This place molded me.” Hinkle Fieldhouse was loaded with fans and media on Wednesday afternoon who all came out to welcome back their head coach. Matta took the podium and choked up while talking about his family. He met his wife Barbara in that building, and his two daughters Ali and Emily are also Bulldogs. It was the perfect opportunity Matta was waiting for, but it didn’t come without tough days. The outgoing coach LaVall Jordan, Matta’s former player at Butler, was fired after consecutive losing seasons of 10-15 and 14-19. At Matta’s welcome ceremony, Matta and Collier wished their former player the very best. Collier said he needed a coach with a proven record of success, someone who values Butler and an experienced leader among other things. Matta was that guy again. LaVall Jordan, right, senior guard with the Butler Bulldogs, talks strategy with coach Thad Matta during drills and practice at Kansas City's Kemper Arena, March 15, 2001. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK “It’s unique in terms of the coaching cycle,” Matta said. “Not many guys get to do this, especially at their alma mater.” Matta has one huge goal he’s never been able to accomplish: win an NCAA Tournament. He’s crept his way to the finish line but couldn’t quite finish with his previous teams. Matta said he’s never been more excited in his life to take on a job like this. “I am in,” Matta said. “I am ready to go. The one mission I have as the head coach of Butler University is to make my players the best they can possibly be.” Matta said his playing style is a winning playing style. He wants to play fast. He wants to shoot threes, and he wants to help build up his athletes into strong men. “I had this vision of this place being full,” Matta said. He remembered a time back then when he used to go to the ticket office, buy 100 tickets and hand them out at Kroger just so people would show up to the games. He laughed as he said he doesn’t need to do that anymore. He does need to develop a coaching staff, get the ball rolling on recruitment and get to know all of his returning players who he claimed to have wiped their slates clean. It's time for a winning season. One thing is for certain. You can leave the state, conference and your first coaching job, but you can always find your way back home. “Well Butler fans, I just punched my ticket for another hell of a ride,” Matta said.

Related stories on Indiana basketball