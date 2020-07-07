HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Getting a Taste of Basketball with TBT, Even Without Big Indiana Presence

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Indiana, the body and mind just aren't built to go four months without basketball. So even though there's not an Indiana team in the leaner-and-lighter TBT Tournament this year, it's still well worth tuning in every day.

It's just good to see some familiar faces running around on the court again in this 24-team, million-dollar winner-take-all event. And, of course, there is that huge bonus, getting daily doses of Dan Dakich on the broadcasts. (Snickers and/or jeers optional, but I love it.)

There are some Indiana connections in the tournament. Former Hoosiers Remy Abell and Maurice Creek are playing for a team called Sideline Cancer, which was the No. 22 seed coming in but upset No. 11 seed Team Hines Sunday night 93-91. Abell had 17 points in the win, and Creek had 13.

They even got a shoutout from their former coach, Tom Crean. 

Former Hoosier Luke Fischer is playing on the Golden Eagles, a team of mostly former Marquette players. He had four points Monday night in  their 76-67 victory over Team CP3.

There is plenty of Big Ten presence in the tournament. The defending champions are Carmen's Crew, a team full of standout former Ohio State players, including Aaron Craft, Deshaun Thomas, David Lighty and more.

A Purdue-centric team called "Men of Mackey'' won its first game in comeback fashion, but Indiana fans can snicker that they did it with guys carrying the team that DIDN'T play at Purdue. Justin Dentmon, a former University of Washington star who's been playing overseas for a decade, was the leading scorer with 33 points.

Dentmon is experienced in this tournament, and it was a big deal that Men of Mackey scooped him up. He scored 33 points — the highest output in the tournament so far — and helped them advance to Tuesday's second-round game with No. 3-seed Boeheim's Army, a collection mostly of former Syracuse players.

Illinois has a team in the TBT field for the first time, put together by former Illini Mike LaTulip, who did a lot with his players by Zoom conference calls for months before they even got to Columbus.

“He has done a great job working with that House Of Paign team far, far, far before this team ever got here for this tournament,” Dakich said on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “In fact, I’d argue that Mike LaTulip’s team runs more offense than 90 percent of the millionaires you see coaching in college basketball,”

House Of Paign is back in action on Wednesday when they attempt to topple the tournament’s defending champion Carmen’s Crew. Jared Sullinger brings back an impressive Ohio State alumni team that also includes former Illinois star guard Demetri McCamey.

Wisconsin had four players in the field, but Ethan Happ, who was playing with .... is already out. Three other Badgers — Vitto Brown, Trevon Hughes and Khalil Iverson —won their game. On Saturday, Brown, Iverson and Hughes helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over D2.

Because TBT is the first basketball played since the pandemic erupted it March, it's something of a petri dish. The tournament is being played in a bubble in Columbus, There was strict testing beforehand, with more than 1,400 people going through the protocol, a 31 testing positive. Purdue's Johnny Hill failed his test and was removed from the Men of Mackey Roster.

One entire team — No, 5 seed Eberlein Drive — had to be removed from the field because of several positive COVID tests. And because this is a single-elimination  tournament, each team brings their bags to the arena, and if they lose, they leave immediately. 

Safety first, win, lose or draw.

Tuesday's Games

  • No. 6 Challenge ALS vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
  • No. 3 Boeheim's Army vs. No. 19 Men of Mackey, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday's Games

  • No. 8 Red Scare vs. No. 9 Big X, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
  • No. 1 Carmen's Crew vs. No. 16 House of Paign, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday's Games

  • No. 7 The Money Team vs. No. 23 Herd That, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
  • No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 15 Armored Athlete, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday's Results

  • No. 4 Golden Eagles 76, No. 13 Team CP3 67
  • No. 12 seed advanced by forfeit because No. 5 Eberlein Drive was disqualified due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Sunday's Results

  • No. 23 Herd That 80, No. 10 Peoria All-Stars 65
  • No. 22 Sideline Cancer 93, No. 11 Team Hines 91
  • No. 19 Men of Mackey 83, No. 14 Heartfire 79
  • No. 15 Armored Athlete 98, No. 18 Power of the Paw 91

Saturday's Results

  • No. 9 Big X 79, No. 24 D2 74
  • No. 12 Brotherly Love 87, No. 21 Stillwater Stars 71
  • No. 16 House of 'Paign 76, No. 17 War Tampa 53
  • No. 13 Team CP3 76, No. 20 PrimeTime Players 74
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On Lander's First Day at Indiana, Wondering What His Legacy Will Be on His Last Day?

Khristian Lander was one of the best prep point guards in America, and now he's officially on campus in Bloomington. What will his legacy be at the end of his career, and will it be Mount Rushmore-worthy?

Tom Brew

Indiana's Devonte Green Generating Interest from a Few NBA Teams

Former Indiana sharpshooter Devonte Green probably won't be drafted in October, but several teams have reached out this summer and expressed an interest.

Jonathan Rothschild

Health Concerns Force Oladipo to Skip Balance of NBA Season

The current Pacers and former Indiana star is still recovering from a serious torn tendon injury, so he's opting to skid the shortened restart of the NBA season.

Tom Brew

Indiana Enters Second Phase of Athletes' Workouts, Others Returning to Campus

Football and basketball players on campus will be allowed to have more contact with teammates now, and the next wave of athletes from other fall sports will be arriving on campus soon.

Tom Brew

For One Year, How About We Move College Football Season to the Spring?

Starting the college football season on time in the fall is on shaky ground right now, so there is a viable alternative. Let's move the season to the spring.

Tom Brew

Baseball's Back, But Not For Several Minor-League Former Hoosiers

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept baseball players off the field since March, and that's about to change for some major-leaguers. But the minor-leaguers are done for the year,

Tom Brew

Indiana's Victor Oladipo Unsure of Return to Shortened Season

After a long layoff, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo still isn't sure if he wants to rush get back for the NBA's shortened season, fearing injury.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: 2020 is Halfway Over, But Can We Get a Refund?

A year that started out with such promise has turned into a complete disaster on so many fronts. It's half-over now, but will the second half be any better, or much worse?

Tom Brew

Glass: Indiana Will Honor Scholarships, Even if Athletes Don't Want to Compete Because of COVID-19

In a letter from Indiana’s athletic administration, athletes were told several things about COVID-19 events, including the impact on season schedules and scholarships.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Lineman Dan Feeney Part of Big Ten's All-Decade Team

Dan Feeney was part of great Indiana offensive lines in 2015 and 2016 that helped running backs Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard and Devine Redding have record-setting seasons as part of the Hoosiers' prolific offense.

Tom Brew