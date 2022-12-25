Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Family comes first in Hoosier Nation, no doubt about that. And for junior guard Anthony Leal, his family has ALWAYS come first to him.

On Christmas morning at the Leal house in Bloomington, Anthony surprised his big sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — with an amazing Christmas gift.

It's the best video I saw on Sunday.

Here's what Anthony wrote in a tweet: "Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible…''

Before I say much more, watch the video first that's embedded in the tweet below. (Alert: You might want to grab some tissues first.)

Leal, the former Indiana Mr. Basketball who grew up in Bloomington and played high school ball at Bloomington South, is in his third year in the Indiana basketball program. And when the NCAA approved Name, Image and Likeness legislation last year, athletes have been able to profit off of their image.

For a program as popular as Indiana basketball, it's been a boon for all Hoosier players, including Leal. And he's opted to put him money to good use, paying off his sister's student loans.

Lauren just graduated from Indiana in December, and is on to grad school next. She'll do it now debt-free, thanks to her brother.

This amazing gesture is not the least-bit surprising for those who know Anthony and the Leal family. Dating all the way back to high school, Anthony has talked glowingly about his older sister and the impact she's had on his basketball career. He's even said that ''idol'' was not too strong of a word.

They shot baskets together, and Lauren — who was an outstanding high school player herself before her college career was derailed by knee injuries — was always there for him as a motivator, teacher, competitor and cheerleader. Their relationship has always been very strong, and still is. She's at every game, even making the trip to Las Vegas a few weeks ago when Indiana played Arizona there.

Three years ago, when I profiled Anthony during his senior year at Bloomington South, he talked a lot about the impact that Lauren had on his career so far. The long takeout piece was part of our ''Next Generation'' series. To read that story — and see lots of pictures of Anthony and Lauren as kids — CLICK HERE

Seeing this video made my day today. Way to go, Anthony.