Point Guard Debate: Who Was Better, Isiah Thomas or Stephen Curry?

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We love all those debates about who's the best, and with no games going on in the gyms or on our television sets, we've got plenty of time for these arguments.

Two of my Sports Illustrated colleagues this debate brought up the argument of who's been the better NBA point guard in history behind Magic Johnson. They debated between former Indiana great Isiah Thomas, who played for the Detroit Pistons from 1981 to 1994 and won two league titles, and Stephen Curry, the current star of the Golden State Warriors who has won three titles in his 11 seasons.

It's always very difficult to compare players from different generations, because the game is played so differently now and than it was back in the 1980s and '90s. And the two of them — both NBA all-time greats in their own right — certainly are two of the best little guys to ever play the game.

So how do I weigh in on the debate. There's no question that Curry is the better long-range shooter, and he's the best three-point shooter I've ever season, with all due respect to Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, among others.

But it just about every other category, I would take Thomas. He's the best floor general from the point guard position that I've ever seen and he definitely made everyone around him better during his great run with the Pistons, where he won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990, and dispatched teams led Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan during his time in the pros.

He also was better and getting to the rim, and finishing there. Curry is really good at that, too, but in a much more physical era, Thomas scored AND took a beating in the process every time he attacked the basket. He was also a better defender and had a killer instinct like no other.

What are your thoughts? Please feel free to weigh in with your opinion in the comments section. Some of you might need to hit the FOLLOW button first in the upper right-hand corner. Go right ahead, it's all free.

