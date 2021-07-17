Sports Illustrated home
Big Ten Basketball: Minnesota Transfer Marcus Carr Commits to Texas

Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announced he will transfer to Texas for the 2021-22 college basketball season. He was an All-Big Ten selection last season with the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota transfer guard Marcus Carr announced his next destination. He announced on his Instagram profile that he will be taking his talents to Texas for the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Carr previously narrowed his preferences down to Texas, Louisville and Kansas. He also considered playing professionally in Australia, according to reports.

The All-Big Ten guard entered the transfer portal after the 2020-21 season when Minnesota parted ways with coach Richard Pitino. Carr also declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but inevitably withdrew his name to pursue his other options.

During his two seasons at Minnesota, Carr averaged 19.4 points and 4.9 assists per game while also averaging four rebounds per contest. He shot 38.5% from the floor, nearly 80% from the free-throw line and 31.7% from 3-point range.

Carr transferred to Minnesota after one season with Pittsburgh. He's averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 assists and four rebounds per game in his three-year career.

Carr joins a Texas basketball team that is now led by first-year head coach Chris Bears. He replaces Shaka Smart, who left the program to coach at Marquette. The Longhorns finished the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 19-8, including 11-6 in the Big 12.

