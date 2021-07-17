Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement

Ted Ginn Jr., a former Ohio State star, announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons, Penn State earned a commitment from four-star running back Kaytron Allen and two Big Ten programs make the top 10 for a 2023 four-star defensive back. Here's the latest from around the conference.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. spent 14 years in the NFL, bouncing around the league while playing for a total of six different teams. Now, he is retiring as a professional.

His decision to retire comes two months before the start of the NFL regular season. After three seasons with the Buckeyes, Ginn became the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, selected by the Miami Dolphins. He also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

During his rookie season, Ginn recorded 34 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins. But he also contributed heavily as a return specialist. He returned 63 kickoffs for 1,433 yards in 2007 while also adding 24 punt returns for 230 yards and one score.

Ginn's success in his first season earned him Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honors. He went on to compile 5,742 receiving yards, 486 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns as a pro.

Before his accolades at the professional ranks, Ginn had a successful college career at Ohio State. In three seasons with the program, he totaled 1,943 receiving yards and caught 15 touchdowns. He also managed 213 yards rushing while reaching the end zone three times on the ground.

What made Ginn such a highly-touted talent at the college level was his return skills. Before his success in the NFL, he registered 1,102 kickoff return yards and 900 punt return yards while also scoring eight touchdowns on special teams.

Ginn was a three-time First-Team All-American selection and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2006.

Penn State Earns Commitment From 2022 Four-Star RB

Kaytron Allen, a 2022 four-star running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to Penn State on Friday. With 19 commits in the recruiting cycle, the Nittany Lions' 2022 class moved up to No. 2 in the country, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Allen is a 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back that is ranked as the 10th running back in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also a top-150 prospect overall.

Allen held a total of 34 offers before announcing his commitment. He chose Penn State over Florida, Georgia, Michigan State and Alabama, among others. Last season, he rushed for 515 yards and scored nine touchdowns while also recording 11 catches for 140 receiving yards. He helped IMG Academy reach an undefeated 8-0 record.

Before transferring to IMG Academy, Allen played for Norfolk Norview High School in Virginia and rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 2019.

Two Big Ten Programs Among Top Schools For Four-Star DB

Kayin Lee, a 2023 four-star defensive back from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, announced his top-10 schools in a Tweet below.

The rising junior already has 20 offers, including Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State and Indiana.

Lee is a 6-foot, 160-pound prospect that is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 87 overall recruit and ranks 10th in his home state of Georgia.

Ohio State has yet to receive a commitment from a 2023 prospect, but the team's 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the nation. Indiana earned a commitment from four-star defensive back Daeh McCullough for its 2023 recruiting cycle.

Recent Stories From Hoosiers Now