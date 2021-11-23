Big Ten Basketball: Week 3 Composite Schedule, Results

There's a lot to be thankful for this week with the holidays finally here. Happy Thanksgiving to all, with lots of basketball to feast on this week.

It's Week 3 in the Big Ten men's basketball season, and here is this week's composite schedule, with summaries of each game, updated every day.

This week's results

Monday, Nov. 22

Center Kofi Cockburn returned from suspension for Illinois (2-2) and he scored 18 points, but his Illini teammates made just 9-of-44 shots (20.4 percent in an ugly loss to Cincinnati (5-0) in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. "Give Cincinnati a ton of credit. They played harder than we did, which is very unacceptable for me to stomach," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. OHIO STATE 79, NO. 21 SETON HALL 76: Ohio State (4-1) got 28 points from E.J. Liddell in knocking off their first ranked opponent of the season. Justin Ahrens added 17 and Kyle Young had 12 off the bench. The Buckeyes were 11-for-22 from three-point range, with Ahrens hitting five.

Johnny Davis scored 21 points and Brad Davison added 19 as Wisconsin (3-1) had Texas A&M its first loss of the season (4-1) in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. PENN STATE 85, CORNELL 74: Penn State (3-1) got 23 points from Seth Lundy and 22 from Sam Sessions in its best offensive performance of the season. The Nittany Lions made 15 three-pointers, tying a school record done only twice before.

Rutgers (3-2) continues to struggle early, shooting just 28.6 percent from the field in an ugly home loss to Lafayette. Kyle Jennings hit a deep 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to give Lafayette (1-4) its first win of the season. IOWA 109, WESTERN MICHIGAN 61: Iowa (5-0) continues to put on a show offensively in another blowout win. The Hawkeyes are averaging 99.6 points per game so far this season. Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points and freshman Payton Sandfort added 19 off the bench.

Iowa (5-0) continues to put on a show offensively in another blowout win. The Hawkeyes are averaging 99.6 points per game so far this season. Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points and freshman Payton Sandfort added 19 off the bench. PROVIDENCE 77, NORTHWESTERN 72: xxx Boo Buie had 23 points for Northwestern (4-1), but the Wildcats came up short against Providence (5-0) in a battle of unbeatens in the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J. Former Indiana star Al Durham had 11 for Providence.

This week's schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Wisconsin (3-1) vs. No. 14 Houston, 5 p.m. ET in Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Las Vegas, Nev. (TV: ESPN)

(3-1) vs. No. 14 Houston, 5 p.m. ET in Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Las Vegas, Nev. (TV: ESPN) Northwestern (4-1) vs. Georgia (2-3), 5 p.m. ET in Roman Legends Classic at Newark, N.J. (TV: ESPN2)

(4-1) vs. Georgia (2-3), 5 p.m. ET in Roman Legends Classic at Newark, N.J. (TV: ESPN2) No. 14 Illinois (2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1), 7 p.m. ET in Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. (TV: ESPN News)

(2-2) vs. Kansas State (2-1), 7 p.m. ET in Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. (TV: ESPN News) Jackson State (0-4) at Indiana (4-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(4-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Tennessee State at Nebraska (3-2), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Loyola-Chicago (4-0) vs. Michigan State (3-1), Noon ET in Battle 4 Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas. (TV: ESPN)

(3-1), Noon ET in Battle 4 Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas. (TV: ESPN) Tarleton (1-4) at Michigan (3-2), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(3-2), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Jacksonville (2-1) at Minnesota (4-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(4-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Ohio State (4-1) vs. No. 23 Florida (4-0), 8:30 p.m ET in Fort Myers Tipoff Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.

(4-1) vs. No. 23 Florida (4-0), 8:30 p.m ET in Fort Myers Tipoff Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla. Wisconsin TBA in Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Las Vegas, Nev.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Maryland (4-1) vs. Richmond (3-2), 7 p.m. ET in Bahamas Championship at Nassau, Bahamas (TV: CBS Sports Network)

(4-1) vs. Richmond (3-2), 7 p.m. ET in Bahamas Championship at Nassau, Bahamas (TV: CBS Sports Network) Michigan State TBA in Battle 4 Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas

Friday, Nov. 26

Omaha (1-3) at No. 3 Purdue (5-0), 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus)

(5-0), 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus) Portland State (2-1) at Iowa (5-0), 7 p.m. ET

(5-0), 7 p.m. ET Penn State (3-1) vs. LSU (5-0), 7 p.m. ET in Emerald Coast Classic at Destin, Fla. (TV: CBS Sports Network)

(3-1) vs. LSU (5-0), 7 p.m. ET in Emerald Coast Classic at Destin, Fla. (TV: CBS Sports Network) Rio Grande Valley (3-2) at No. 14 Illinois (2-2), 8 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus)

(2-2), 8 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus) Michigan State TBA in Battle 4 Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas

Saturday, Nov. 27

South Dakota (3-1) at Nebraska (3-2), 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus)

(3-2), 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: BTN-Plus) Rutgers at Massachusetts, 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: Peacock)

at Massachusetts, 2 p.m. ET (Streaming: Peacock) Marshall (3-1) at Indiana (4-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(4-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Maryland TBA in Bahamas Championship at Nassau, Bahamas

TBA in Bahamas Championship at Nassau, Bahamas Penn State TBA in Emerald Coast Classic at Destin, Fla.

Sunday, Nov. 28