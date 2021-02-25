Big Ten Daily (Feb. 25): Ayo Dosunmu Suffers Broken Nose, Will Not Play Versus Nebraska

Packed report today with a lot of Big Ten basketball news as the NCAA Tournament gets closer and closer.

Ayo Dosunmu is out tonight as No. 5 Illinois takes on Nebraska. Dosunmu has suffered a broken nose, which is a result of a play that took place in the Illini's last game against Michigan State.

Dosunmu drove to the hoop, lost the ball on his way up to the basket, and Michigan State's Mady Sissoko made contact to the face of Dosunmu, warranting a Flagrant 2 on Sissoko and he was ejected from the game.

According to Brian Hamilton of The Athletic, Dosunmu has been fitted for a mask, but it's unclear on when he will return to the court. Rumors are floating around on social media that Dosunmu will be out until the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois' remaining games this season are against Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State. At 16-6 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten, the Illini are competing for a Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but that might become even more difficult without Dosunmu.

If Dosunmu is out for an extended period of time, it also might hurt his chances to win Big Ten Player of the Year as Iowa's Luka Garza might be able to pull away down the stretch.

Double Big Ten Basketball on ESPN Tonight

There's a Big Ten doubleheader tonight on ESPN.

First up is No. 9 Iowa playing at No. 3 Michigan at 7 p.m. ET. The Wolverines have looked unstoppable as of late with a 16-1 overall record and 11-1 conference record. Since returning from its 23-day pause, Michigan hasn't missed a step, defeating Wisconsin, Rutgers and Ohio State.

As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes are looking for a big win to help their Big Ten and NCAA Tournament seeding. Sitting at 17-6 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten, this is Iowa's first of three chances in its remaining games to really make a statement before the postseason.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams this season.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, it's No. 4 Ohio State taking on Michigan State in East Lansing. The Buckeyes are looking to recover from their close loss to Michigan on Sunday. But Ohio State will be without Kyle Young, who suffered a concussion and is out for an unknown amount of time.

As for Spartans, Tom Izzo is doing what he always does: Getting his team to play their best at the end of the season. After the season looked lost, Michigan State has now won two games in a row, including a road win at Indiana and a home win over No. 5 Illinois. The Spartans are 12-9 overall and 6-9 in the Big Ten and have reemerged on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State is playing to keep its one seed in the NCAA Tournament right now, while Michigan State could strengthen its resume with a win. Ohio State defeated Michigan State by 17 earlier this season.

Lunardi Puts 10 in the Tourney

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has 10 Big Ten teams making the NCAA Tournament as of Feb. 25.

Lunardi surprisingly still has Indiana one of the last four byes after the Hoosiers have blown double-digit leads to both Michigan State and Rutgers in their last two games.

Lunardi has Michigan and Ohio State as No. 1 seeds, and Illinois and Iowa as No. 2 seeds.

Minnesota is among the last four in, and there's no sign of Michigan State on his bubble yet.

The other Big Ten teams he has in the tournament are Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Maryland.

