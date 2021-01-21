Big Ten Daily (Jan. 21): Should the Big Ten Tournament Move to Indianapolis?

We catch you up on all the latest news in Big Ten basketball and football from Thursday, Jan. 21.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There have been rumors that the Big Ten is considering moving its conference tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Tournament was in Bankers Life Fieldhouse last season before it was canceled after just one day of competition due to COVID-19.

The state of Indiana is already playing host to the entire NCAA Tournament this season, so the Big Ten Tournament being played there a week before would be a little trial run before 68 teams enter the city to play.

Also, for the luxury of Big Ten teams who are going to make it to March Madness, they would ideally be able to just stay there after the conference tournament ends to get ready for the NCAA Tournament.

It's also worth noting that the current location of the conference tourney, Chicago, wouldn't allow fans to attend while the state of Indiana would.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was in favor of the move.

“I like the idea that if it was there, hopefully we'd just stay there,” McCaffery said Wednesday. “Whatever they think makes the most sense from a safety perspective, that's what we'll do.”

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was also in favor of it.

“I think that's the best situation, to move it to Indianapolis, where family members are going to be allowed… and watch us play for a Big Ten title," he said.

Michigan Football Rounds Out Defensive Coaching Staff

Jim Harbaugh has completed the hiring process of his new defensive coaching staff.

Mike Macdonald is the new defensive coordinator, Shaun Nua is the defensive line coach, Brian Jean-Mary is the linebackers coach, Maurice Linguist is the defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator and George Helow is the safeties coach.

"Maurice and George are outstanding additions to our defensive coaching staff," Harbaugh said in a press release. "They are highly regarded and well-respected coaches who have worked with some of the top defensive minds in college football. Their experience at some of the top programs in the country will benefit our team and student-athletes. Michigan Football welcomes Maurice, George and their families and look forward to them joining our football family and university community."

Ranking the Top 10 Big Ten Football Games in 2021

Nick Kosko of 247Sports ranked the best Big Ten football games that are on the schedule for 2021.

There's been a lot of shuffling around the coaching staffs and rosters throughout the Big Ten, and there are plenty of enticing matchups down the road for the 2021 season.

Below is Kosko's full ranking:

10. Wisconsin at Illinois - Oct. 23

9. Auburn at Penn State - Sept. 18

8. Penn State at Ohio State - Nov. 20

7. Iowa at Northwestern - Oct. 2

6. Indiana at Penn State - Oct. 30

5. Northwestern at Wisconsin - Oct. 30

4. Oregon at Ohio State - Sept. 11

3. Cincinnati at Indiana - Sept. 18

2. Ohio State at Indiana - Nov. 6

1. Ohio State at Michigan - Nov. 27

To view his reasoning for each matchup and full the story, CLICK HERE.

