Big Ten Daily: Jordan Bohannon Assaulted, Suffers 'Serious Head Injury'

Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon was assaulted at a bar early Sunday morning. He was treated for what was said to be a serious head injury.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa basketball's senior guard Jordan Bohannon was physically assaulted on Sunday in Iowa City and is recovering after receiving medical attention for a serious head injury.

"Thankfully, Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern."

A video of the incident surfaced, showing Bohannon talking to a man at a bar before another punches him, knocking him to the ground. No other details have been made available at this time.

Bohannon announced he was returning to the Hawkeyes on April 26. He's appeared in 143 games and is the program's all-time leader in three-point shots made and assists.

Over his entire college career, Bohannon is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 assists. Last season, he ranked first in the Big Ten by shooting 39% from three-point range.

The senior was granted a medical redshirt season in 2019-20 after missing most of the year due to a hip injury. All athletes in college basketball were also granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

