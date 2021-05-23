Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Oladipo's Surgeon Says NBA Return in November is Likely

Former Indiana star Victor Oladipo should return from his second quadriceps surgery quicker than he did in 2019, according to his surgeon, Jonathan Glashow. He current plays for the Miami Heat, but will be a free agent this summer.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Glashow told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Saturday that former Indiana star Victor Oladipo could be back playing by November, and deemed his quadriceps surgery on May 13 – his second in 28 months – a success.

Oladipo, who played at Indiana from 2011 to 2013, originally torn his quad muscle in January of 2019 when he was having an All-Star year with the Indiana Pacers. He injured it again in May while playing for the Miami Heat.

"I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before," Glashow told ESPN. "The quad wasn't really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I'm very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he's going to play really well again.

"[The surgery] went extremely well, and it's healing beautifully. I'm confident he'll play next year."

The 29-year-old Oladipo will be a free agent this summer. He turned down a long-term contract offer from the Pacers and was traded to the Houston Rockets this winter. The Rockets then traded him to Miami before the trade deadline. 

Wojnarowski reported that Oladipo will rehab the injury with Glashow and the team doctors from the Heat. He missed more than a year the first time. but Glashow said he is confident he will be ready to play much earlier this time.

Oladipo only played four games for the Heat before re-injuring the quad on March 25. During his nine-year NBA career, Oladipo has played for five teams, the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and now the Pacers, Rockets and Heat this year. 

Related stories on Indiana players in the pros

  • INJURIES DERAILED SEVERAL SEASONS: There were quite a few former Indiana stars who missed a lot of time in the NBA this season due to serious injuries, most notably Thomas Bryant, Eric Gordon, Cody Zeller and more. CLICK HERE

Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 9.30.40 PM
Baseball

Hoosiers' Big Ten Title Hopes Vanish After 3-1 Loss to League-Leader Nebraska

HeatVictorOladipoDunk
Basketball

Oladipo's Surgeon Says NBA Return in November is Likely

Screen Shot 2021-05-02 at 6.20.53 PM
Baseball

Big Ten Baseball Standings, Schedule, Results

Jeff_Mercer_on_Tommy_Sommer_Injury-60a8e5e79fdd81120ff0e6c5_May_22_2021_11_20_23
Baseball

My Two Cents: Hoosiers Rolled the Dice and Lost, Now Enter Danger Zone

IndianaMichaelPenixPennStateDive
Football

Tom Allen, 1-on-1: Memorable 2020 Season Nearly Never Happened

IndianaGrantRichardsonPlate
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Fall to Nebraska, Now 2.5 Games Out of First in Big Ten

TomAllenIndiana
Football

Indiana's Tom Allen in Top 20 in CBS Sports' Ranking of Every Power 5 Head Coach

Screen Shot 2021-05-21 at 4.23.02 PM
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers in Must-Win Situation Now Against Nebraska