Big Ten Daily: Former Michigan State Basketball Player Keith Appling Faces Murder Charges

DETROIT — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was charged with murder on Monday.

With the help of his girlfriend, Appling, 29, is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22. He has been in custody since May 24.

“It is alleged that Appling had an argument with Mr. Edmonds over a handgun, and he fatally shot the victim multiple times before he fled the scene,” the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Appling's mother is the cousin of Edmond's wife.

Both he and his girlfriend are scheduled to be arraigned via Zoom on Thursday in Detroit's 36th District Court.

Appling will be facing charges on one count of first-degree murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told the Detroit Free Press.

According to police, Appling fatally shot Edmonds multiple times over an argument over a handgun. He fled the scene with his girlfriend — who is facing charges on one count of accessory and one count of lying to a police officer.

Appling, a Detroit native, played for Michigan State's basketball program from 2010 to 2014. He has played professionally overseas and had two stints with the Orlando Magic in the NBA.

In 2020, Appling was placed on probation due to a drug case, and his record shows a jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Ohio State Takes No. 1 spot in 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State overtook Georgia in the 247Sports 2022 college football recruiting rankings. Bear Alexander, a five-star defensive tackle from Fort Worth, Texas, and decommitted from the Bulldogs on Monday.

His decision was followed by the decommitment of five-star, in-state recruit Deyon Bouie on Tuesday, allowing Ohio State to assume to top-rated recruiting class in the nation.

The Buckeyes have 13 commits, including four five-stars and seven four-stars. Their 2022 recruits are headlined by five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers from Southlake, Texas. Ewers is the highest-ranked recruit in the country.

Ohio State also sits atop the SI All-American recruiting class rankings that were published last week.

June 2021 Top 25

1. Ohio State (12 commits)

2. LSU (13 commits)

3. Georgia (12 commits)

4. Notre Dame (13 commits)

5. Penn State (11 commits)

"Penn State coach James Franklin acknowledged that the 2021 recruiting cycle didn’t go as he wanted, particularly in Pennsylvania," All Penn State’s Mark Wogenrich said. "That has changed with the 2022 class, which already includes five in-state commits. The Lions addressed major needs on offense, bringing in quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, and top receivers in Ohio’s Kaden Saunders and Pennsylvania’s Mekhi Flowers. Defensive tackle Drew Shelton from IMG Academy is a key defensive player to watch."

6. Oklahoma (nine commits)

7. Rutgers (12 commits)

“Sure, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a true class headliner and brings a national feel to the Rutgers potential reach before all is said and done, but Greg Schiano has again pushed locally,” SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia said. “Led by 6-foot-6 tackle talent Jacob Allen, RU has already landed a half-dozen New Jersey prospects as part of one one of the bigger hauls in America. It includes a sizable five-man offensive line haul already college ready from a frame standpoint, as just one is listed under 6'5" tall.

8. Florida State (nine commits)

9. Texas A&M (eight commits)

10. Texas (eight commits)

11. Mississippi State (12 commits)

12. Boston College (12 commits)

13. Kentucky (10 commits)

14. Baylor (10 commits)

15. Maryland (nine commits)

“The Terps landed a top 20 class in 2021 and are tracking right along that pace to date under Mike Locksley, who helped secure one of the most impressive passers our staff has seen this offseason in A.J. Swann,” Garcia said. “The Peach Stater lit up the Elite 11 Atlanta regional and was invited to this summers Elite 11 Finals as a result. Maryland is off to a strong start across premium positions, too, with pledges already secured at pass rusher and cornerback in addition to Swann.”

16. Oregon (eight commits)

17. Michigan (seven commits)

"In-state cornerback Will Johnson is the gem of the class as one of the top prospects in the entire country," Wolverine Digest’s Brandon Brown said. Wide receiver Tyler Morris and defensive back Kody Jones are also nice pulls out of the Chicago area and Tennessee respectively. Unfortunately for Michigan and Michigan fans, Johnson is planning an official visit to USC next month where he’ll link up with fellow top-flight cornerback and good friend Domani Jackson.

"The Wolverines need to land several defensive backs in this cycle but doesn’t seem to be in great shape with any blue-chippers. Michigan is also struggling to attract top talent along the offensive and defensive lines. The Block ‘M’ is present on some top lists, but Michigan doesn’t seem to be the frontrunner for any elite prospects. With so much turnover on the staff after last year, new relationships need to be built and new foundations need to be laid. Throw in Jim Harbaugh’s uncertain future, despite a new contract, and low expectations for Michigan on the field this fall and success on the recruiting trail could be hard to come by."

18. Arkansas (10 commits)

19. Oklahoma State (nine commits)

20. Missouri (eight commits)

21. Alabama (six commits)

22. Cincinnati (11 commits)

23. Clemson (four commits)

24. USC (five commits)

25. Florida (six commits)

Luke McCaffrey Leaves Louisville

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has left the Louisville football program, coach Scott Satterfield said in an interview on 93.9 The Ville on Wednesday. He spent less than four months with the team.

This is now the second occurrence of McCaffrey deciding to transfer this offseason. He spent last season at Nebraska, where he appeared in seven games while splitting time with Adrian Martinez under center.

McCaffrey completed 48 of his 76 passes pass attempts for 466 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He complied 1,138 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback was expected to compete with Malik Cunningham for the starting spot ahead of Louisville's Week 1 matchup with Ole Miss. However, Satterfield said McCaffrey decided to transfer after it became clear he wouldn't be the starter.