Big Ten Daily (Nov. 8): All 13 Big Ten Teams Win Season Openers on Monday Night

The college basketball season opened on Monday night, and all 13 Big Ten teams in action won games on their home courts.

All three ranked teams — No. 13 Indiana, No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Illinois — won easily, with new faces leading the way. Penn State won big by setting a school record with 18 made three-pointers.

Here are the summaries from Monday night's games. Purdue, the only team that didn't play on Monday night, starts its season on Tuesday. There is a link to the game preview below.

Monday's schedule (Nov. 7)

NO. 13 INDIANA 88, Morehead State 53: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau scored 15 points each, and Jordan Geronimo added 10 off the bench as Indiana (1-0) rolled to an easy 88-53 win over Morehead State (0-1). To read the full game story, CLICK HERE



NO. 22 MICHIGAN 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 56: Veteran center Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 thanks to five three-pointers as Michigan (1-0) won its opener 75-56 over Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1). "Something that was a big emphasis for me was coming out strong," Dickinson said after the game. "I'm glad I was able to do that, my teammates put me in great positions, they were unselfish, they gave me the ball in the right spots so I appreciate them for helping me out."

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 87, Eastern Illinois 57: Terrence Shannon Jr.'s first game at Illinois (1-0) was a big one, He scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins added 23 points and 12 rebounds as Illinois won 87-57 over Eastern Illinois (0-1). Dain Dainja, a Baylor transfer, added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Shannon is a transfer from Texas Tech.

OHIO STATE 91, Robert Morris 53: Justin Sueing scored 20 points and guard Brice Sensabaugh scored 17 off the bench as Ohio State (1-0) rolled to a 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) in Columbus. Robert Morris shot just 31.7 percent from the field and made just 4-of-24 three-point attempts. This was Sueing's first game in a year after missing last season with an abdominal injury. To read the full game story, CLICK HERE

Ohio State guard Justice Sueing (14) celebrates a three pointer during the first half against Robert Morris. (Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch)

WISCONSIN 85, South Dakota 59: Wisconsin (1-0) forward Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the tough Badgers defense held South Dakota (0-1) to just two made three-pointers in 15 attempts in an 85-59 win in Madison. Chucky Hepburn added 14 points for the Badgers. To read the full game story, CLICK HERE

MICHIGAN STATE 73, Northern Arizona 55: Joey Hauser scored 18 points and sophomore Pierre Brooks scored 17 points off the bench as Michigan State (1-0) beat Northern Arizona (0-1). Hauser and Brooks each hit four three-pointers. To read the full game story, CLICK HERE

IOWA 89, Bethune-Cookman 58: All five Iowa (1-0) starters scored in double figures as the Hawkeyes cruised past Bethune-Cookman (0-1) in Iowa City. Tony Perkins led the way with 16 points and Kris Murray added 14.

RUTGERS 75, Columbia 35: Rutgers (1-0) held Columbia (0-1) to just 11 field goals and 23.4 percent shooting in a 75-35 blowout win in Piscataway, N.J. All five Rutgers starters scored in double figures, led by guard Cam Spencer, who had 17.

PENN STATE 93, Winthrop 68: Senior Jalen Pickett had 23 points and senior Andrew Funk, a transfer from Bucknell, added 22 as Penn State (1-0) cruised past Winthrop (0-1). Funk, a 6-foot-5 guard from Warrington, Pa., made six three-pointers and Penn State had 18 made threes as a team, setting a school record.

MARYLAND 71, Niagara 49: Donte Scott had 18 point and coach Ralph Willard won his first game as head coach at Maryland (1-0) with a 71-49 win over Niagara (0-1). Niagara missed all six three-point attempts. Jahmir Young, a senior transfer from Charlotte, added 14 points for the Terrapins.

NORTHWESTERN 85, Chicago State 54: Robbie Beran made 10-of-11 free throws and scored 20 points, and three other Northwestern (1-0) starters were in double figures as the Wildcats won their season opener with an 85-54 win over Chicago State, which shot only 25.4 percent from the field.

NEBRASKA 79, Maine 66: Transfers Sam Griesel (22 points, nine rebounds) and Juwan Gary (14 points, 11 rebounds) led Nebraska (1-0) to a 79-66 win over Maine on Monday. Griesel came to Nebraska from North Dakota State and Gary transferred from Alabama.

MINNESOTA 61, Western Michigan 60: Transfer Dawson Garcia scored 23 points in his first game back home in Minnesota (1-0), and the Gophers held on to beat Western Michigan (0-1) on Monday night. Junior guard Ta'lon Cooper, a transfer from Morehead State, added 14 points. Minnesota star Jamison Battle did not play. He is still recovering from foot surgery.

Tuesday's schedule (Nov. 8)